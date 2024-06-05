New Memoir Chronicles the Joys of Being an Entrepreneur While on Quest Toward Knowledge and Happiness

"The fundamental principle is that all enterprises are established with the purpose of contributing value to society. It advocates for the integration of social responsibility, striving not only for financial success but also aiming to achieve a positive societal impact." Post this

A theme running throughout the book is that it's often the simplest, often trivial, things that bring the greatest joy. She also highlights how happiness is found in individual struggles, as well as in the resilience to overcome challenges.

"The fundamental principle is that all enterprises, regardless of their profit orientation, are established with the purpose of contributing value to society," said Euzen. "It advocates for the integration of social responsibility into the very fabric of businesses, positing that every business should operate as a for-benefit entity, striving not only for financial success but also aiming to achieve a positive societal impact."

"Happiness Is…" is the first in a planned series of books based on Euzen's evolved take the 4E concept of business, comprising earth, empathy, ethics, and earnings. "How to Become a Happy Entrepreneur," serves as a foundational exploration of the principles, and the four additional planned volumes will each be dedicated to a specific aspect of her evolved 4E framework.

"This series aims to transform the pursuit of entrepreneurial success from a singular goal of happiness," said Euzen, "into a comprehensive journey toward CALM (Creative, Authentic, Loving, Mindful) entrepreneurial experiences, offering a holistic and multifaceted approach to business and personal fulfillment."

"Happiness Is... How to become a Happy Entrepreneur"

By KT Euzen

ISBN: 9781665757560 (softcover); 9781665757584 (hardcover); 9781665757577 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

KT Euzen is respected globally as a founder, investor and leader in technology and management. Her extensive roles across Global 500 companies and elite academic institutions demonstrate her influence and ability to drive impactful sustainable outcomes. A versatile entrepreneur, she has initiated ventures in consulting, education, and wellness, and has thrived in executive roles across diverse sectors on multiple continents. She hopes to share her journey of transformative success and inspirational leadership to drive human progress. KT Euzen is a pen name in order to protect the authors anonymity. To learn more, please visit http://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/855516-happiness-is

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, Archway Publishing, 4803067065, [email protected]

SOURCE Archway Publishing