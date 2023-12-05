New memoir depicts the incredible ways hardship can be turned into a story of salvation and victory in Jesus

Rebecca Pendell Garza marks her publishing debut with the release of 'Becca's Bane and Blessings'

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New release "Becca's Bane and Blessings" (published by WestBow Press) is a poignant memoir that chronicles the journey of a woman who portrayed unwavering faith in the face of adversity and believed in the transformative power of God's love.

Born with a cleft palate and cleft lip, Rebecca Pendell Garza recounts the trials and triumphs of numerous surgeries and challenging situations, revealing the blessings found within the steadfast support of family. Through the difficult and painful moments, the author finds solace in the presence of God, guiding and protecting through every step of the journey. Her journey is an encouragement for readers to embrace the understanding that God knows and comprehends their pain, and his love is a tangible force that brings healing to the body, soul, and spirit.

"God is the Master of turning our pain and hardship into something beautiful and precious," Garza reminds.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, the author says, "Encouragement to persevere through their pain with the confidence that God does understand and will comfort us if we allow Him to come into our life through Jesus' suffering for us."

"Becca's Bane and Blessings"

By Rebecca Pendell Garza

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 54 pages | ISBN 9798385008810

E-Book | 54 pages | ISBN 9798385008827

About the Author

Rebecca Pendell Garza was born with bilateral cleft palate and cleft lip that needed several layers of plastic surgery to correct and reshape by the masterful and talented Dr. Reed O. Dingman in Ann Arbor, Michigan, from 1954 to 1976.

