New Memoir Details the Experiences of One Man's Life as a Missionary in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

"I want to inspire a confidence in God, that will give others courage to follow God's call on their lives," Brown said. "I do this by telling the story of one man's life, in its successes and failures, to be faithful to His calling."

In addition to writing this book, Paul has taken to sharing parables of his and his family's experiences online at http://www.paulsparables.com, via radio and in booklets.

"I hope to convey that what we often perceive as successes or failures may not be what they appear on the surface," Brown said. "There is often more to the story, and sometimes what seems like a setback can be a step forward, while what looks like a victory might come with its own challenges."

"God's Calling: Mungu Anaweza"

By Paul H. Brown

ISBN: 9798385019557 (softcover); 9798385019564 (hardcover); 9798385019571 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Paul H. Brown grew up in the Belgian Congo and attended Rethy Academy. After the ninth grade, the school janitor advised him to "go to America, go to university, get a wife and come back to Rethy." Brown and his wife worked in Zaire and Kenya for more than 35 years. Now living on a small farm in the Adirondacks, they welcome their children, grandchildren and dorm kids from Rethy and RVA. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/858204-gods-calling.

