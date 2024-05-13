New Memoir Details Woman's Journey with Infertility, Loss and Illness

"This is my story of learning how my own beliefs shaped my life and how, by letting go, trusting and living from love, all that was possible for me and is possible for anyone." Post this

"I have experienced so much loss and heartache, whether it was through my struggles with infertility, my child's rare disease diagnosis, my mother's passing or my own mortality," Webber said. "All of these subjects are extremely difficult to discuss and get through. I want to inspire others to follow their hearts, to turn struggles into strength, whether it's infertility or any other life issue."

Throughout her journey, Webber also explores unconditional, eternal motherly love and the blessings that come with it. She hopes to highlight that when one life leaves, it leaves behind all the love that continues to grow forever.

"Crazier Things Have Happened: The memoir of one woman's journey of survival through the world of infertility and the discovery of a life full of synchronicities and blessings!"

By Stacey Webber

ISBN: 9798765241455 (softcover); 9798765241479 (hardcover); 9798765241462 (electronic)

Available at BalboaPress, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Stacey Webber is a loving wife and mother living in New England. She has spent the last 25 years parenting and was also a preschool teacher for over 16 years. Motherhood did not come easily for her. She has gone through many forms of fertility treatments and was pregnant for the better part of ten years. She has had five miscarriages, several years of no pregnancies, three failed IUI cycles, five failed IVF cycles in which 37 oocytes were retrieved, and 11 embryos transferred into her uterus with only one which resulted in a tubal pregnancy. To learn more, please visit https://www.staceywebbercrazierthings.com/.

