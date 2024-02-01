New Memoir Follows the Story of a Bronx, New York City Police Officer in 1990's

"I hope to paint a vivid picture of an officer's journey, capturing the essence of the Bronx during an important period in its history and the day-to-day struggles that may define an officer's career," Rivera said. Post this

"My memoir is more than a recounting of events," Rivera said. "It's a deeply personal exploration of the human experience within the context of policing in the Bronx during the 1990's. Through the lens of this story, I hope my readers may gain insights into the challenges, triumphs, truths, and the impact a career can have on an individual."

The narrative aims to be both thought-provoking and emotionally-charged, inviting readers to contemplate the complexities of policing in an urban environment, while delving in the personal background of Rivera and his childhood dream of becoming a police officer.

"I hope to paint a vivid picture of an officer's journey, capturing the essence of the Bronx during an important period in its history and the day-to-day struggles that may define an officer's career," Rivera said.

"The 52ND"

By Luis Rivera

ISBN: 9781663247391 (softcover); 9781663247384 (electronic)

Available at iUniverse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Luis A. Rivera is a new writer of Puerto Rican heritage. He attended film school and worked odd jobs in film before becoming a police officer. He currently resides in his home city, Bronx, N.Y. To learn more, please visit https://www.iuniverse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/844257-the-52nd.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

[email protected]

Media Contact

Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, tmoralez@lavidge.com

SOURCE LAVIDGE