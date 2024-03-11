New Memoir Follows the True Story of a Young Woman Who Battled Through Severe Health Problems While Living Life to the Fullest

"I want to share Britney's story to help others," Marie said. "This was the goal when Brit and I started writing this together. After losing Britney, I wanted to keep her memory alive and to inspire others as she did when she was here, living her life." Post this

"I want to share Britney's story to help others," Marie said. "This was the goal when Brit and I started writing this together. After losing Britney, I wanted to keep her memory alive and to inspire others as she did when she was here, living her life."

Marie has dedicated herself to honoring her daughter's memory, using her book to catalyze positive change, and awareness, and inspiring readers to embrace life's blessings. Above all, they both hope to stand as a testament to the power only God can give. The gift of an unwavering, underlying peace even in the face of heartbreak.

"I hope our book will lead to public speaking that brings awareness and comfort to others," Marie said. "I was given the opportunity while Britney was alive, and it was the biggest blessing to be able to help inspire others. This memoir is a beacon of hope to those who are hurting and a light to those muddling through dark times."

"Well, Actually…Thank you Momma"

By Holly Marie and Carla Cross

ISBN: 9798385003853 (softcover); 9798385003860 (hardcover); 9798385003877 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Holly Marie devoted 20 years of her life to walking beside her daughter, Britney, keeping her alive while she pursued her dreams. Britney passed away in September 2021. This is Holly's first book. Co-writer Carla came to know Britney in the last year of her life but became a trusted friend and one of Britney's biggest comforts. Carla made a promise to Britney to take care of her momma and it was with Carla's prompting that this book was finished and completed in honor of Britney. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/852829-well-actually-thank-you-momma

