New Memoir Gives an Unfiltered Look at Military Life in the Cold War

Bea Ann Amark Shares her Historic Military Service as One of The First Women in the Army

ATHENS, Ala., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the young age of 18 years old, Bea Ann Amark made a decision that would change her life; she joined the Army. Sharing her unique place in history, she has released "Two Week WAC: A Memoir," where she gives readers a first-hand account of being one of the first female soldiers to serve in the United States Army.

Growing up in a non-traditional family, Amark found herself seeking security as she neared adulthood. Her first attempt was trying to convince her first love to marry. Eventually seeing that the relationship was a dead end, she decided to take her life in a much more unexpected direction and enlist in the military.

While Amark was in basic training in 1978, the Women's Army Corps, an auxiliary branch of the Army where women could serve in noncombat positions, disbanded. This meant that as Amark graduated from her training she was integrated into an existing unit as a truck driver in 232nd Transportation Company, making her part of the first group of women to be members of the army.

"Before joining, I saw a commercial for the Army that showed soldiers driving big rigs," Amark said. "I was fascinated by the idea of what driving one of those trucks would be like. Getting assigned to the transportation company was a lucky break."

Amark was deployed to West Germany during the Cold War, hauling ammunition, supplies, tanks, and more. Readers get a personal look at not only a woman's life in the Army but also the comradery and unexpected adventures found on the road. She gives readers all the gritty details of her deployment.

"This book is an unfiltered look at how things were in the late 1970's," Amark said. "I think that it's important to share my experiences as they happened. Some of the things I experienced are just outright outrageous!"

"Two Week WAC: A Memoir"

By Bea Ann Amark

ISBN: 9798765246610 (softcover); 9798765246627 (hardcover); 9798765246603 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Bea Ann Amark grew up in what she describes as a "flaming liberal" environment in California, so going in the army was the last possible choice anyone would have expected from her. She retired from Army Aviation in 1998 and became a nurse, working in many different areas: ICU, psychiatric, medical/surgical, and maternity. She lives with her husband in Athens, Alabama, overlooking the Tennessee River. This is her first book.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVDIGE, 480-998-2600, [email protected]

SOURCE Balboa Press