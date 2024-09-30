New Memoir Highlights Senator John McCain's Freshman Congressional Run

Weaving together facts, anecdotes and rare documents from her private collection, Sheiner's memoir highlights the importance of principled leadership as well as offering timeless stories from the candidate's scrappy start-up Post this

Sheiner paints a vivid picture of how McCain's start-up benefitted from the navy's 11 leadership principles which helped build a foundation for his storied public-service career. According to Sheiner, the relevancy is not lost on the reader. "We are at an inflection point today – needing to understand and practice leadership values across the spectrum of politics, public servanthood and private ventures."

"I hope my book can serve as a figurative field guide to those who believe in and want to sustain American ideals and freedoms," said Sheiner. "As we collectively contemplate what today's leadership now requires, we need to recognize what qualities to teach and look for in our future leaders – as this will be the key to protecting, preserving and defending democratic freedoms across the globe for the next generation."

Weaving together facts, anecdotes and rare documents from her private collection, Sheiner's memoir highlights the importance of principled leadership as well as offering timeless stories from the candidate's scrappy start-up – reminding readers that what was relevant in the realm of leadership then, still applies today. Sheiner said, "These lessons of discernment are especially timely now as Americans begin casting ballots in national, state and local elections."

"McCain's Navy* Class of '82: A Leadership Field Guide from John McCain's First Congressional Campaign"

By Marla Mingenback Sheiner

ISBN: 9798823028905 (softcover); 9798823028899 (hardcover); 9798823028882 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Retired from a career in mass communications and after her role as press secretary to John McCain, Marla Sheiner's professional posts included Vice President of Communication for Hensley Beverage, Director of Public Relations and National Events for University of Phoenix, and Chief Communication Officer for Vertex Education. She calls Phoenix home and follows Arizona's sports teams. To learn more, please visit http://www.marlasheiner.com.

