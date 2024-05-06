New Memoir Recounts Life Spent Loving God and Compares Path To That Followed By Saints

"This book is my way of giving back to the world on a larger scale," said McLean. "I've always been considered a sign of hope, and I want to be able to share this with those who aren't in my reach to show them that it's possible to overcome their hurdles." Post this

McLean looks back at all of the important touchstones in his life that brought him closer to God. He starts by talking about his parents and ends with his retirement and his life currently. In between, he looks back on his education and career, along with the joy brought about by his wife and sons. And during it all, he stood by his religion.

"If there's one thing I could say to everyone, it's to hold onto your faith," said McLean. "No matter how rough it gets, keep God as the most important in your heart."

"Biography of a Living Saint"

By Richard McLean

ISBN: 9781664282278 (softcover); 9781664282292 (hardcover); 9781664282285 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Richard McLean received a master's in teaching from Arizona State University. He has lived in Pennsylvania, Montana, Michigan and Arizona. He's been married for over three decades and has two sons. To learn more, please visit http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/824696-biography-of-a-living-saint.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, [email protected]

