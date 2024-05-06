New Memoir Recounts Life Spent Loving God and Compares Path To That Followed By Saints

Author Richard McLean reveals how he has prospered in his fate in new book
POLSON, Mont., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Richard McLean shares the story of his life and how his relationship with Jesus drew closer as he aged. His memoir, "Biography of a Living Saint," highlights his spiritual growth from age five to 70.
McClean shares that his path is similar to that followed by saints, in that they have all dedicated their life to God, and remained steadfast throughout it all. He also explores what it means to be a saint, noting that the Bible does not define what a saint is or give a job description of what a saint does.
"This book is my way of giving back to the world on a larger scale," said McLean. "I've always been considered a sign of hope, and I want to be able to share this with those who aren't in my reach to show them that it's possible to overcome their hurdles."
McLean looks back at all of the important touchstones in his life that brought him closer to God. He starts by talking about his parents and ends with his retirement and his life currently. In between, he looks back on his education and career, along with the joy brought about by his wife and sons. And during it all, he stood by his religion.
"If there's one thing I could say to everyone, it's to hold onto your faith," said McLean. "No matter how rough it gets, keep God as the most important in your heart."
About the author
Richard McLean received a master's in teaching from Arizona State University. He has lived in Pennsylvania, Montana, Michigan and Arizona. He's been married for over three decades and has two sons. To learn more, please visit http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/824696-biography-of-a-living-saint.
