New Memoir Reveals Untold Story of Lyndon B. Johnson's Corruption and the Kennedy Assassination

"LBJ's world was to come crashing down, Reynolds was giving them these documents." — Pulitzer Prize-winning author Robert Caro on the November 22 Senate testimony.

On that fateful day, as the nation mourned Kennedy, Reynolds was testifying before the Senate about LBJ's involvement in kickbacks and political bribery. This testimony, alongside a contemporaneous investigative exposé by Life Magazine, was abruptly silenced, altering the course of American history.

LBJ'S MORTAL WOUND is much more than a political thriller — it is a deeply personal family memoir of courage, betrayal, and the high cost of standing up to power. It sheds new light on the legacy of LBJ, the murky politics of the 1960s, and the enduring fight for truth in government.

Key Highlights:

Exclusive Family Insight: An intimate account from the nephew of Don B. Reynolds , who lived the fallout of exposing presidential corruption.

, who lived the fallout of exposing presidential corruption. Why did LBJ, on the day of the JFK assassination, ask, "What did Reynolds say today?"

Historical Evidence: Reveals LBJ's fears and reactions from secret White House tapes, including moments where he admitted, "If I open up, I'm going to jail."

Unveiling a Cover-Up: Details the Senate's role in suppressing Reynolds' testimony and the political maneuvering that protected LBJ.

A Story for Today: Offers timeless lessons about whistleblowing, integrity, and the consequences of corruption in public office.

Available now at major online retailers.

About the Author

Robert Nelson is a business professional and author who holds degrees in economics and international management. Inspired by his uncle Don Reynolds' courageous stand against corruption, Nelson has spent decades researching and documenting the complex family and political history that shaped modern America. LBJ'S MORTAL WOUND is his first book. (Robert Nelson is available for podcasts and interviews.)

