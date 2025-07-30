New Memoir Reveals Untold Story of Lyndon B. Johnson's Corruption and the Kennedy Assassination

LBJ'S MORTAL WOUND: THE DON REYNOLDS STORY unveils a compelling family memoir and historical investigation into the political corruption of then-Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson during the pivotal day of President John F. Kennedy's assassination. Drawing from secret White House tapes, exclusive archival research, and personal family accounts, the book exposes how whistleblower Don B. Reynolds, Nelson's uncle, testified against LBJ while the nation mourned JFK, only to have his testimony suppressed. More than a political exposé, this memoir offers timeless lessons on courage, integrity, and the consequences of power. It sheds new light on LBJ's legacy and the murky political landscape of the 1960s.
MUNSTER, Ind., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LBJ'S MORTAL WOUND: THE DON REYNOLDS STORY, the groundbreaking memoir by Robert Nelson, offers an unprecedented inside look into the hidden political drama that unfolded on November 22, 1963 — the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.
Unlike typical conspiracy theories, this powerful book draws from never-before-seen archival research, LBJ's secret presidential tapes, and firsthand family accounts to reveal the personal corruption of then-Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson, as exposed by Don B. Reynolds — Robert Nelson's uncle and a key whistleblower.
On that fateful day, as the nation mourned Kennedy, Reynolds was testifying before the Senate about LBJ's involvement in kickbacks and political bribery. This testimony, alongside a contemporaneous investigative exposé by Life Magazine, was abruptly silenced, altering the course of American history.
LBJ'S MORTAL WOUND is much more than a political thriller — it is a deeply personal family memoir of courage, betrayal, and the high cost of standing up to power. It sheds new light on the legacy of LBJ, the murky politics of the 1960s, and the enduring fight for truth in government.
Key Highlights:
- Exclusive Family Insight: An intimate account from the nephew of Don B. Reynolds, who lived the fallout of exposing presidential corruption.
- Why did LBJ, on the day of the JFK assassination, ask, "What did Reynolds say today?"
- Historical Evidence: Reveals LBJ's fears and reactions from secret White House tapes, including moments where he admitted, "If I open up, I'm going to jail."
- Unveiling a Cover-Up: Details the Senate's role in suppressing Reynolds' testimony and the political maneuvering that protected LBJ.
- A Story for Today: Offers timeless lessons about whistleblowing, integrity, and the consequences of corruption in public office.
Available now at major online retailers and directly from the author at [email protected].
About the Author
Robert Nelson is a business professional and author who holds degrees in economics and international management. Inspired by his uncle Don Reynolds' courageous stand against corruption, Nelson has spent decades researching and documenting the complex family and political history that shaped modern America. LBJ'S MORTAL WOUND is his first book. (Robert Nelson is available for podcasts and interviews.)
Media Contact
Bob Nelson, Bob Nelson, 1 6086950155, [email protected], https://thedonreynoldsstory.com/
SOURCE Bob Nelson
Share this article