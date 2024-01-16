New Memoir Shares a Reflective Journey of a Loved One's Passing

Author CK Brashares confronts the complexities of mourning, while finding solace in the midst of loss

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In Author CK Brashares' perspective, society's social norm is conditioned to view death as something to ignore, to dismiss, and to avoid. In the hope of embracing the natural occurrence of dying and the importance of remembering to never deny feelings, but to express them, she introduces her memoir, "A Reflective Journey of a Loved One's Passing."

In the book, readers follow Brashares as she candidly shares her perspective on her mother's battle with cancer, the day-to-day trials, support from loved ones, the intricacies of the funeral process, and more. Readers will focus on all reflections, intimate moments, and the evolution of her emotions as they grapple with the impact of moments before and after losing someone dear.

"In this book, I recount my personal experiences, thoughts, and feelings during the last two years of my mother's life," Brashares said. "I lay bare my emotions in the hope that they might offer some solace to those going through similar circumstances."

Additionally, Brashares provides insights into the different stages one may expect during a loved one's illness, the funeral process, and the aftermath of their passing.

"My aspiration is that this book will guide readers through the trying times and offer a glimpse into the profound realities of dying and death," Brashares said. "Instead of bottling up these emotions, which are known to worsen one's well-being, I encourage everyone to express them in a healthy way that will lead to healing and peace of mind."

About the author

After a fulfilling career in the banking industry, CK Brashares is now retired. Her leisure pursuits include sewing, both hand and machine embroidery, solving puzzles, and immersing herself in the captivating world of mystery books. Beyond her hobbies, she holds a profound spirituality, embracing a nature-based religious path that connects her with the natural world. Together with her devoted husband, who has been her partner for 53 years, Brashares has made Jackson, Mich., their home for most of their lives. This enduring couple has been blessed with the joys of parenthood, raising two children who have, in turn, given them the gift of five wonderful grandchildren. To learn more, please visit https://www.ckbrashares.com/about-the-book/.

