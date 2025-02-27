New Memoir Shares Authors Mental Health Challenges Throughout Her Life, and How Her Faith Helped with Treatment and Recovery

"My goal is to show, through my own true story, that a person can descend into the depths of despair," said Bronstein, "and, with skilled help and a bit of grace, one can emerge as a more whole person, ready to live a life of service in this world." Post this

"My goal is to show, through my own true story, that a person can descend into the depths of despair," said Bronstein, "and, with skilled help and a bit of grace, one can emerge as a more whole person, ready to live a life of service in this world."

Along with her congregational work as a rabbi, Bronstein has had the opportunity to support people who were homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, led a group at a drop-in center for people with chronic mental illness, and served as a board member of the Interfaith Network on Mental Illness (INMI). In her work, she used her own stories as a means of teaching and inspiring. Though she has since retired, she has continued to be more active in the work of INMI. She now cofacilitates a spiritual support group at her synagogue for people who struggle with mental health challenges, along with their families and friends.

"The path to becoming a rabbi was very circuitous," said Bronstein. "Looking back, the truth is that my time in the hospital and other times of emotional struggle opened my heart and soul and made me more available to others. For this, I am very grateful."

"A Narrow Bridge: Awakening From Mental Illness"

By Deborah Ruth Bronstein

ISBN: 9798823027601 (softcover); 9798823027588 (hardcover); 9798823027595 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Rabbi Deborah Ruth Bronstein was ordained from Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1989. Her first congregation was in Los Angeles, California, where she worked at Leo Baeck Temple for five years. In 1994, she became the rabbi of Congregation Har HaShem in Boulder, Colorado. Her years as a rabbi were rich and full in every way. She currently resides in Boulder, CO.

