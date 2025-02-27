New Memoir Shares Authors Mental Health Challenges Throughout Her Life, and How Her Faith Helped with Treatment and Recovery

Book highlights trials and victories and includes resources for readers suffering from similar struggles
BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rabbi Deborah Ruth Bronstein was in and out of mental hospitals since the age of 17. In her memoir, she uses journal entries to help share her story of how she came to terms with her mental illness and was able to lead a meaningful life by utilizing help from both mental health professionals and her faith.
In "A Narrow Bridge," readers are provided an autobiographical look at Bronstein's struggles and triumphs from when she first entered the hospital as a teenage though her ordination as a rabbi. Throughout the book, she candidly shares her battles with depression, anger and shame, as well as her victories and how the power of her human spirit helped her thrive as she was later able to assist others in the community with similar issues.
"My goal is to show, through my own true story, that a person can descend into the depths of despair," said Bronstein, "and, with skilled help and a bit of grace, one can emerge as a more whole person, ready to live a life of service in this world."
Along with her congregational work as a rabbi, Bronstein has had the opportunity to support people who were homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, led a group at a drop-in center for people with chronic mental illness, and served as a board member of the Interfaith Network on Mental Illness (INMI). In her work, she used her own stories as a means of teaching and inspiring. Though she has since retired, she has continued to be more active in the work of INMI. She now cofacilitates a spiritual support group at her synagogue for people who struggle with mental health challenges, along with their families and friends.
"The path to becoming a rabbi was very circuitous," said Bronstein. "Looking back, the truth is that my time in the hospital and other times of emotional struggle opened my heart and soul and made me more available to others. For this, I am very grateful."
About the author
Rabbi Deborah Ruth Bronstein was ordained from Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1989. Her first congregation was in Los Angeles, California, where she worked at Leo Baeck Temple for five years. In 1994, she became the rabbi of Congregation Har HaShem in Boulder, Colorado. Her years as a rabbi were rich and full in every way. She currently resides in Boulder, CO.
