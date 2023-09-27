New Mental Health First Aid Program Trains Organizations and Employees to Foster a Mentally Healthy Workplace

"Think of Mental Health First Aid as CPR for the mind," explains Debra Wein, CEO of Wellness Workdays. "Just as we assist those with physical injuries, we can also extend a helping hand to those dealing with mental health difficulties, guiding them toward hope and recovery." Tweet this

The comprehensive training provided by Wellness Workdays aims to eliminate fear and hesitation when starting conversations about mental health and substance use concerns. Key training topics include the responsible identification of potential mental illnesses or substance use disorders, assessing the risk of suicide or harm, nonjudgmental listening, offering reassurance and information, promoting professional help-seeking, and encouraging self-help and support strategies.

"Think of Mental Health First Aid as CPR for the mind," explains Debra Wein, CEO of Wellness Workdays. "It equips individuals with the knowledge and skills to support those facing a mental health challenge. Just as we assist those with physical injuries, we can also extend a helping hand to those dealing with mental health difficulties, guiding them toward hope and recovery."

At Turner Construction Company in Boston, participants said the training enhanced their confidence, making them feel "more informed and prepared" to assist individuals in a mental health crisis.

Sarah Royle, an Instructor for Mental Health First Aid at Wellness Workdays, states her mission as "empowering everyone with the understanding and tools to make a genuine difference in the lives of individuals struggling with mental health issues. Together, we dismantle the barriers of stigma while fostering a community that values compassion, empathy, and active support for one another's well-being."

To discover more about the Mental Health First Aid skills-based training program, visit https://www.wellnessworkdays.com/mentalhealth

About Wellness Workdays:

Wellness Workdays is a leading provider of measurable workplace wellness programs that produce quantifiable reductions in healthcare costs and improved employee productivity. With two decades of providing outcome-based wellness solutions, Wellness Workdays has helped organizations in all industries generate greater value through improved employee health. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition and best practices awards for our clients, including New Balance, Turner Construction, Merck KGaA, Skanska, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, The Maine Bankers Association and Harvard Business School. Visit https://www.wellnessworkdays.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Wellness Workdays, (781) 741-5483, [email protected], www.wellnessworkdays.com

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Wellness Workdays