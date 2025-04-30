New Mexico House Premieres During SXSW 2025, Bringing the Land of Enchantment to Austin

"Putting innovation, culture, and economic momentum front and center, New Mexico House demonstrated exactly why our state is emerging as a magnet for entrepreneurs and creatives alike." Post this

On the creative front, Steve Graham, Director of the New Mexico Film Office, led a talk on qualities that have made New Mexico one of the top locations in the world for film and TV production. He highlighted the state's competitive tax incentives, growing studio infrastructure, and expanding appeal to major film studios and game developers.

Rachel Lee, CEO of Artisans of Nations, moderated a storytelling panel featuring Kati Murphy, Vice President of PR and Communications at Meow Wolf (the Santa Fe-based immersive art company), that gave the audience a taste of New Mexico's artistic flair. Joined by local creatives Def-i (a hip-hop artist) and CQ the Drummer (a Grammy-winning percussionist), the group explored the intersection of art, music, and technology that defines New Mexico's culture. From the blending of Indigenous hip-hop and electronic music to the collaborative community that produced Meow Wolf's world-renowned art experiences – attendees saw how New Mexico's rich heritage fuels distinct vision.

On the business and tech front, sessions highlighted the economic opportunities and "wins" for New Mexico. In an investor panel discussion, venture capitalists and founders explained why they view New Mexico as a land of opportunity for entrepreneurs, citing the state's supportive business climate, strong research institutions, a growing talent pipeline, and real momentum building across industries such as energy and advanced materials. Attendees also learned about New Mexico's array of business incentives – from tax credits to grant programs – that are attracting companies to the state and discovering why more founders and established companies are expanding into New Mexico.

"Attending the New Mexico House was a tremendous ROI for my startup – I connected with a marketing firm that will support our upcoming product launch," said Alonso Indacochea, CEO at Volver Health, "Expanding our network outside of New Mexico is important to our long-term success, and the New Mexico House at SXSW created that opportunity. We're grateful to have been part of it."

The inaugural New Mexico House was made possible by a coalition of public and private sponsors. NMEDD served as the leading sponsor, in partnership with the City of Santa Fe Office of Economic Development, Los Alamos-based UbiQD, the New Mexico Startup Alliance, Builders VC, Phoenix Venture Partners, and others.

New Mexico House will return as an annual event during SXSW. Plans are already underway for 2026, with New Mexico aiming to bring an even larger delegation of innovators, artists, and entrepreneurs to Austin.

Established in 2024, New Mexico House is an organization focused on showcasing New Mexico's innovation, culture, and entrepreneurship while creating value for stakeholders and sponsors. Through panel discussions, live performances, interactive exhibits, and networking opportunities, New Mexico House aims to tell New Mexico's stories and facilitate greater visibility for its people and industries in fields like tech, energy, film, and the arts.

