New Miami Residential Towers Built on Penetron Technology for Concrete Durability

Thanks to the success of PENETRON ADMIX SB in dozens of preceding projects in Miami and up the Florida coast, L&R Structural Corp., the project's structural shell contractor, was confident the new concrete structures exposed to the Florida climate would be waterproof and durable. Post this

Visible from far, the distinctive wave pattern accenting the apartment balconies of both towers sets a new architectural highlight in the Miami skyline. Designed by Arquitectonica, each of the two Aria Reserve Miami towers are 62-floors tall (649 feet / 197 m) and house a total of 800 luxury residences. The upper balconies provide panoramic views of the city, Biscayne Bay, and the Atlantic Ocean.

The apartments are available as spacious 1-4-bedroom units. Amenities for residents include a fitness gym, yoga studio, wellness spa, two swimming pools, children's indoor play areas, and playing courts for tennis, basketball, and pickleball. The Aria Reserve Miami complex also features a restaurant, coffee shop, cinema, mini-golf, and dog park.

"Because of the high hydrostatic pressure encountered at the Edgewater construction site and its proximity to Biscayne Bay, Supermix, the ready-mix concrete supplier, specified PENETRON ADMIX SB to ensure the resilience of the below-grade concrete structures to the marine environment," explains Dale Williams, General Sales Manager for Penetron USA.

PENETRON ADMIX SB was used to treat 1,000 yds3 (765 m3) of concrete to waterproof all below-grade concrete structures, including the elevator pits.

The proprietary chemicals in PENETRON ADMIX SB-treated concrete react to moisture in a catalytic reaction to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation that permanently seals the microcracks, pores and capillary tracts of the concrete against the penetration of water, sulfates, and chlorides from any direction. This increases the service life of the concrete structure and virtually eliminates the need for future maintenance of the treated concrete structures.

"Thanks to the success of PENETRON ADMIX SB in dozens of preceding projects in Miami and up the Florida coast, L&R Structural Corp., the project's structural shell contractor, was confident the new concrete structures exposed to the Florida climate would be waterproof and durable," concludes Dale Williams.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on PENETRON crystalline technology solutions, please visit http://www.penetron.com, email: [email protected] or contact our Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group