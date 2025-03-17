New Middle-Grade Book Explores the Impact of COVID-19 Through the Eyes of Young Students

"I wanted to write a book that inspires kindness in children, both in the stories they read and the people they encounter in their everyday lives," Penn said. "Kindness brings more positive results than hate." Post this

"I wanted to write a book that inspires kindness in children, both in the stories they read and the people they encounter in their everyday lives," Penn said. "Kindness brings more positive results than hate."

Rather than focusing solely on the hardships of COVID-19, Penn uses Nina's journey to emphasize perseverance, kindness and the importance of listening to others. The novel encourages young readers to consider their own role in times of crisis and how small acts of understanding can have a lasting impact.

"Understanding the history of COVID-19 helps students and adults reflect on how the pandemic shaped our world and how their actions impact others," Penn said.

"6 Feet Apart"

By Linda M. Penn

ISBN: 9781665764742 (softcover); 9781665764766 (hardcover); 9781665764759 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Linda M. Penn holds a master's degree and a Rank I certification in elementary education from the University of Louisville. She taught kindergarten through third grade in public schools for 21 years before retiring to write children's and adult books. With her cousin Frank Feger, she co-wrote the "Clayton River Adventure" series for children ages 7 to 11 and six picture books for ages 3 to 6. She also co-authored two books with Sara Morgan Lose—one on aging with humor and another on the history of pound cake. She currently resides in Richmond, Kentucky. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/859722-6-feet-apart.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Cydney De Los Santos

[email protected]

Media Contact

Cydney De Los Santos, LAVIDGE, 4806487588, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE