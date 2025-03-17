New Middle-Grade Book Explores the Impact of COVID-19 Through the Eyes of Young Students

Author captures the challenges of quarantine, virtual learning, and social divisions during the pandemic
RICHMOND, Ky., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Set in March 2020, "6 Feet Apart" follows eighth-grade twins, Nina and Andrew, as they navigate the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. As they struggle with technical glitches, isolation and changing family dynamics, they also face the reality of differing perspectives, especially from their neighbor, Mr. Landers, who denies the virus' existence and spreads negativity.
In "6 Feet Apart," Linda M. Penn takes readers on a journey through one of the most defining moments in modern history, highlighting the emotional, social and educational struggles faced by students and families. When restrictions finally ease and small outdoor gatherings become possible, Nina sees an opportunity to reconnect with friends and to challenge the hostility in her neighborhood with compassion and understanding.
"I wanted to write a book that inspires kindness in children, both in the stories they read and the people they encounter in their everyday lives," Penn said. "Kindness brings more positive results than hate."
Rather than focusing solely on the hardships of COVID-19, Penn uses Nina's journey to emphasize perseverance, kindness and the importance of listening to others. The novel encourages young readers to consider their own role in times of crisis and how small acts of understanding can have a lasting impact.
"Understanding the history of COVID-19 helps students and adults reflect on how the pandemic shaped our world and how their actions impact others," Penn said.
"6 Feet Apart"
By Linda M. Penn
ISBN: 9781665764742 (softcover); 9781665764766 (hardcover); 9781665764759 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Linda M. Penn holds a master's degree and a Rank I certification in elementary education from the University of Louisville. She taught kindergarten through third grade in public schools for 21 years before retiring to write children's and adult books. With her cousin Frank Feger, she co-wrote the "Clayton River Adventure" series for children ages 7 to 11 and six picture books for ages 3 to 6. She also co-authored two books with Sara Morgan Lose—one on aging with humor and another on the history of pound cake. She currently resides in Richmond, Kentucky. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/859722-6-feet-apart.
