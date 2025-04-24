New Millennium celebrates 25 years as a leading steel joists and deck supplier

25 years after the first steel joist rolled off its production line, New Millennium celebrates its silver anniversary as a leading steel joists and deck supplier in North America with seven plants supplying commercial steel construction projects.
FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A division of Steel Dynamics Inc. (SDI), New Millennium was founded in 1999 in Butler, Indiana, with one clear mission: To be a trusted collaborator for the design, engineering, and supply of structural steel joists and deck. Today, 25 years after the first steel joist rolled off the production line, the company is one of the largest providers of high-performance structural steel joists, joist girders, and deck solutions for commercial steel construction projects.
"This is a business milestone we celebrate with great pride," said Chad Bickford, Vice President of SDI's steel fabrication group, New Millennium. "It's a reflection of our people—not simply their work ethic over the years but also their remarkable commitment to innovation and collaboration. People were the strength of our last 25 years of success, and they will also be the key to how we reach even higher in the future. In fact, at the recent NASCC: The Steel Conference, our team wore baseball jerseys all emblazoned with the number 25 on the back in honor of our silver anniversary and our continuing business progress."
New Millennium employs more than 1,600 professionals and operates seven plants in North America that serve markets in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Working side by side with partners that include owners, architects, engineers, and fabricators, the company delivers specialized products and services to commercial steel building projects that range from medical facilities and data centers to sports stadiums, hotels, and amphitheaters.
About Steel Dynamics, Inc.
Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections, and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap. To learn more about SDI, visit www.steeldynamics.com.
