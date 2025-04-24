New Millennium celebrates 25 years as a leading steel joists and deck supplier

People were the strength of our last 25 years of success, and they will be key to how we reach even higher. Post this

New Millennium employs more than 1,600 professionals and operates seven plants in North America that serve markets in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Working side by side with partners that include owners, architects, engineers, and fabricators, the company delivers specialized products and services to commercial steel building projects that range from medical facilities and data centers to sports stadiums, hotels, and amphitheaters.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections, and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap. To learn more about SDI, visit www.steeldynamics.com.

