New Mobile App 'myHospice Companion' Launches to Solve Critical Education Gap for People and Families Navigating End-of-Life Care

"While there are amazing books and websites on hospice, current data shows that today's families expect mobile solutions. Solutions that are easily accessed on the go and can be used collaboratively within the family unit, even if they are across the country." — Jason Kimbrel, PharmD, BCPS Post this

How the App Acts as Your Companion

Everything in One Place: No more searching through stacks of papers or books. Essential information in one central location for easy access:

20+ Quick & Easy to Understand Chapters

30+ Comprehensive Illness Guides

50+ Medication Guides

The Right Questions: Get specific, actionable questions to ask your hospice team so you can make confident choices:

300+ Curated Questions Woven into Every Chapter and Guide

Built for You: Made specifically for people and families, serving as a reliable resource to stay informed, aligned, and focused.

You Are in Control: A daily partner delivering the knowledge and tools you need to lead this journey with peace of mind.

"When families are faced with thinking about or navigating hospice, they are often incredibly stressed, struggle with the fast-moving environment filled with unfamiliar medical terminology and what seems like endless choices," said Jason Kimbrel, PharmD, BCPS, Managing Member and Chief Operating Officer of Yellow Leaf Consulting. "Up until now, there has been a glaring void in the mobile market. While there are amazing books and websites on hospice, current data shows that today's families expect mobile solutions. Solutions that are easily accessed on the go and can be used collaboratively within the family unit, even if they are across the country."

"Having served the hospice community as a clinician for over twenty years, we made sure to include the topics that hospice team members reported they wished that people and their families understood better," said Brent Roddy, PharmD, Managing Member and Chief Strategy Officer of Yellow Leaf Consulting. "We built myHospice Companion to be that singular, comprehensive, yet easy to understand resource that sits right on their phones' home screen so when navigating the journey sparked questions, they could quickly find answers and remain focused on what matters most: their loved ones."

"Easy access to information you can understand and trust is a vital bridge between a family and their hospice team," added Kimbrel. "By providing expert insights into complex topics, we are empowering families to have deeper, more effective conversations with their hospice teams, ultimately leading to better care outcomes."

The myHospice Companion App is now available for download on the Apple App Store for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android.

To learn more, visit the official website at www.myhospicecompanion.org

About Yellow Leaf Consulting

Yellow Leaf Consulting, LLC is a healthcare consulting firm dedicated to clinical excellence, education, and the development of intuitive, in-workflow technology solutions that amplify clinicians and enhance patient care. Our mission is to help organizations improve outcomes, reduce costs, and achieve operational excellence.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Yellow Leaf Consulting, LLC

Contact Person: Jason Kimbrel, PharmD, BCPS

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.myhospicecompanion.org

Media Contact

Jason Kimbrel, PharmD, BCPS, Yellow Leaf Consulting, 1 561-320-8175, [email protected], www.myhospicecompanion.org

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SOURCE Yellow Leaf Consulting