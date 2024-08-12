New Modern Mahjong & Playing Card Table from Bandpass Design

Modern Mahjong & Playing Card Table that seamlessly fits into your living room, kitchen, or den for an intimate gaming experience.
EDMONDS, Wash. , Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A classic table reimagined for a modern home. The Mimosa is a Mahjong & Playing Card Table that seamlessly fits into your living room, kitchen, or den for an intimate gaming experience.
This newest addition to Bandpass Design's lineup of board game furniture pieces is the perfect size for four player card games, mahjong, and dominoes. For simpler days, the ample game surface can also host a 1000 piece puzzle. Drawers with hinged desktops and cup holders offer additional comfort and versatility.
The gaming surface is covered with an easy clean fabric from Knoll Textiles with a moisture resistant barrier that will protect you from spills while providing a pop of color into your space.
The main body of the table is 100% hardwood - with your choice of Walnut, Maple, Cherry, White oak, European Beech, Sapele, Kahya, or Jahtoba (Brazilian Cherry).
Using hardwood provides extreme durability and a warm aesthetic. Every part of the fabrication of the Mimosa is handled in our wood shop so we can work with the best pieces of wood and achieve the highest levels of quality. This also allows us to customize the Mimosa to fit your needs if you have something special in mind.
We use high quality drawer pulls from Rejuvenation and you can choose from the following finishes: Polished Chrome, Aged Brass, or Oil-Rubbed Bronze.
