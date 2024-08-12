New Modern Mahjong & Playing Card Table from Bandpass Design

The perfect modern game table to tuck into the your favorite nook and enjoy mahjong, dominoes, or favorite playing card games with family and friends. Post this

The gaming surface is covered with an easy clean fabric from Knoll Textiles with a moisture resistant barrier that will protect you from spills while providing a pop of color into your space.

The main body of the table is 100% hardwood - with your choice of Walnut, Maple, Cherry, White oak, European Beech, Sapele, Kahya, or Jahtoba (Brazilian Cherry).

Using hardwood provides extreme durability and a warm aesthetic. Every part of the fabrication of the Mimosa is handled in our wood shop so we can work with the best pieces of wood and achieve the highest levels of quality. This also allows us to customize the Mimosa to fit your needs if you have something special in mind.

We use high quality drawer pulls from Rejuvenation and you can choose from the following finishes: Polished Chrome, Aged Brass, or Oil-Rubbed Bronze.

