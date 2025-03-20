New moisture analyzer for light, voluminous materials with simple operation, good functionality and design and a robust structure

Moisture analyzers are indispensable for the exact determination of moisture content in the wood industry, agriculture and the plastics industry. They are used in a wide range of applications in which the precise determination of the moisture content of materials plays a decisive role in optimising quality, shelf life and production processes. The new PCE-UX 3081 moisture analyzer from PCE Instruments is a special device for determining the moisture content of materials such as shavings, pellets, hay, tobacco leaves, tea leaves, granulates, powders and silage. The functional principle is drying with simultaneous weighing, the weight loss is displayed in %. In order to achieve reproducible results for light and bulky materials, the PCE-UX 3081 with its exceptionally large drying pan was designed for large weighing quantities. The moisture analyzer can be used to measure samples - e. g. wood chips - at up to approx. 200 °C. Weighing up to 400 g and 360 cm³ is possible. The weight loss of the sample is continuously recorded and displayed in real time as a percentage of the total mass. Additional measurement parameters such as % moisture, % dry matter, % moisture bd, residual weight (g/kg) and absolute residual weight offer maximum flexibility when analysing data. This analytical balance is therefore ideal for operation directly in production facilities and in the laboratory. The PCE-UX 3081 offers absolute moisture measurement within a range of 0 to 100 % with an impressive resolution and accuracy of 0.01 %. Thanks to its weighing range of up to 400 g and a precision of 0.001 g, the device delivers exact results, even for demanding measurement tasks. The backlit 4-inch LC display clearly shows all important measurement parameters while the menu navigation is available in English (US), English (UK) and German. A menu lock provides additional security during operation. The results can be transferred via RS-232 or USB interfaces and further processed using optional software. The GLP-compliant documentation is supplemented by a 4-digit device ID and external printer options. The PCE-UX 3081 moisture analyzer is the perfect solution for anyone who needs precise and reliable moisture measurement on production sites and in laboratories. With its innovative technology, a sample volume of 485 ccm, user-friendly operation and robust design, the device fulfils the highest requirements. For more information, please visit https://www.pce-instruments.com/us/weighing-equipment/scales-and-balances/moisture-analyser-moisture-analyzer-kat_40132.htm

