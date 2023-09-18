New Motivational Book from Success Coach Jeff Patterson Wins Prestigious Pinnacle Book Achievement Award

"Whether you're searching for what's next, committed to being your best, or stuck in a slump, this book will show you how to go beyond what you think is possible, and leave your true and lasting legacy," said Patterson. Tweet this

In addition to the recent award, The Big Thing Effect: How to Transform Your Life Forever, has become a 3-time #1 Amazon bestseller in the categories of Personal Transformation, Business Management and Motivational Business Management."

Written for anyone looking to answer the question "What's next?", this book takes readers on a transformative journey that brings Patterson face-to-face with death, and life, on one of the world's highest mountains. Delivering proven success strategies illuminated by inspiring stories and case studies from Patterson's two decades as a Master Success Coach, The Big Thing Effect will have everyone finding and fulfilling their unique purpose in life.

"Whether you're searching for what's next, committed to being your best, or stuck in a slump, this book will show you how to go beyond what you think is possible, and leave your true and lasting legacy," said Patterson.

Readers will enjoy the conversation style approach that Patterson takes. The digestible format includes practical exercises and a workbook to help them climb their own figurative mountain.

"The key is to apply the ideas and strategies in this book," Patterson said. "It's not enough to be inspired by the book… I encourage readers to earnestly put this to work in their everyday life. Doing so will have you experiencing incredible aliveness and results."

Patterson, M.A., P.C.C. is a Success and Leadership Coach who works with clients to create breathtaking results in life and business. For the past 20 years, he's coached game changers to elevate their vision for what's possible and overthrow the tyranny of limiting patterns that often have people play small. Jeff holds a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Nebraska and a master's degree in psychology from the University of Santa Monica. Jeff lives with his wife Lindsay and their two daughters, Emory and Brooklyn, in the mountains of Colorado. When he's not fly-fishing in his back yard, you can find him inspiring audiences around the world.

For more information, visit Patterson's website or follow him on Facebook or Instagram. To set up an interview, please contact [email protected].

The Big Thing Effect: How to Transform Your Life Forever (ISBN: 979-8986367415) is published by Aspen Success Press and is on sale now at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Find the accompanying eBook and Audiobook versions on Amazon.

