New Murder Mystery Novel Features Swimming, Yoga…Murder!

"These musings encourage readers to think about the bigger picture;" Loiselle said, "to contemplate what it means to be alive, or dead, across the almost unimaginable continuum of time."

"I see Lily as strong and vulnerable, someone who is on a path to wellness but not quite there yet, who is looking for something to spark the passion she feels she has lost," Loiselle said. "This story is meant to be light and entertaining, but it includes some very real philosophical undertones as well."

After a second murder, the investigation is heightened, and the group seeks to uncover the motive and suspects. Ultimately, they are surprised by what they find, not only about the murder but about the world they thought they knew. Aiming to engage readers on multiple levels, Loiselle invites hers to explore metaphysical concepts within the construct of a detective story.

"Sleuth of Bears"

By Anne Loiselle

ISBN: 9781663252722 (softcover); 9781663252739 (hardcover); 9781663252739 (electronic)

Available at Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Born in Washington, DC, Anne Loiselle grew up in Bethesda, Md. She headed to Scotland for college, where she received both bachelor's and master's degrees in Russian from the University of St. Andrews, and then worked in Russia for several years. After moving back to the DC area, she had a career as a defense and intelligence contractor. Now Anne lives with her husband in the foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains in Va. and is fully focused on writing. To learn more, please visit https://anneloiselleauthor.com/.

