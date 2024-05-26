New Music: Lil Donald "From Dust to Don"NEW MUSIC | MEDIA ADVISORY | NEW MUSIC | MEDIA ADVISORY

For Immediate Release: The New EP from Lil Donald "From Dust to Don" Set to release 5/24/24

ATLANTA, May 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lil Donald opened the first quarter of 2024 headlining his sold-out concert in Atlanta, GA. Followed up with countless interviews and appearances while traveling from state-to-state state for booked shows, dealing with real life, and still dropping music like the hot single "Want my Bixxch back" and more. With such success independently, Lil Donald brought the world, Seven Rules which ranked on the top 20 urban radio, "Real ni**a You" which ranked on the top 20 urban radio, and the double platinum hit "Do Better" among other hits. People have been asking and wondering where's the album. When's Lil Donald dropping an album?

Now, in the second quarter of 2024, Lil Donald is announcing his new project "From Dust to Don" collaborating with the legend himself Rocko, Ralo, and Peeweelongway. All events, release parties, meet and greets, etc… Are forthcoming…Stay tuned.

