New Name, Same Family Ownership: Gather Cowork Is Now Cowork + Connect

Gather Cowork is now Cowork + Connect, reflecting our commitment to creating a welcoming place in Hillcrest, San Diego, for remote workers, local professionals, and teams to connect and collaborate. Post this

"When I started my own business 10 years ago, I was working remotely, and I was surprised at how lonely I felt," said Darci Daneshvari, CEO and Founder of Cowork + Connect. "Coffee shops were hit or miss, and coworking was a totally new concept to me–one that ended up changing my life completely."

Though many companies have returned to the office in the years following the pandemic, remote workers still find themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place. Staying home can feel isolating, and coffee shops aren't a reliable place to conduct meetings. Cowork + Connect recognizes this ongoing need and aims to serve as a secure, comfortable workspace.

Cowork + Connect will continue to offer open or dedicated desks, and private phone & conference rooms, perfect for teams and their clients. Cowork + Connect provides all-inclusive amenities, like hardwired monitors and charging/docking stations, entry into on-site networking events, and complimentary coffee, tea, cold brew, and rotating beverages.

At Cowork + Connect, remote workers and teams find the best of both worlds–the structure and amenities to support a productive workday and the flexibility to drop in at any time.

"I really believe Cowork + Connect is the place where you can meet your next business connection or best friend," Daneshvari says. "Spending so much time working at home, I can find myself feeling disconnected. That's why coworking has been such a lifeline for me. It's my community."

Cowork + Connect remains committed to offering flexible workspace solutions catering to diverse needs, from startups and freelancers to businesses seeking secure meeting spaces.

For more information about what you can expect at Cowork + Connect, visit https://coworkandconnect.com/.

About Cowork + Connect:

Cowork + Connect is a leading coworking space in San Diego's Hillcrest neighborhood, devoted to creating a vibrant, collaborative environment where local professionals and teams can thrive. Cowork + Connect offers a variety of workspace solutions, including open desks, dedicated desks, semi-private offices, and meeting rooms.

Media Contact

Darci Daneshvari, Cowork + Connect, 1 (619) 330-7687, [email protected], https://coworkandconnect.com/

SOURCE Cowork + Connect