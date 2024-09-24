New Nashville Residences in Stylish Berry Hill Count on Penetron Waterproofing Technology for Protection from Stormwater Runoff

PENETRON ADMIX SB-treated concrete is impermeable, stopping water and harmful elements from entering the concrete, even under the sudden hydrostatic pressure that occurs within a stormwater detention vault like the Berry Hill facility. Post this

The four-story Broadstone Berry Hill complex houses 218 rental units available as one-bedroom and studio layouts and 85 two-bedroom residences. The building's rooftop sky lounge offers panoramic views of the nearby Geodis Stadium and the downtown Nashville skyline. Further amenities include a courtyard pool deck with a putting green, coworking spaces, fitness center, and clubroom with tiki bar and kitchen. The parking garage accommodates 437 automobiles and about 5,000 ft2 of retail space (including a café) is located on the ground floor.

Faced with the limited lot size of Broadstone Berry Hill in an increasingly crowded area, the Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group engineered an 80 x 32-foot (25 x 10 m) below-grade concrete stormwater detention vault to comply with local stormwater runoff regulations.

"Because of the continued growth and increasingly limited space for new projects in Nashville, residential properties are now building right up to the property lines. As a result, multi-family projects are now required to integrate a stormwater detention vault to collect all rain runoff from the site since there is insufficient space for a detention pond," explains Christopher Chen, Director of The Penetron Group. "The resulting run-off stored in the vault can now be treated before it is released into the city storm sewer system."

PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture in soluble bags, was provided by imi, the ready-mix concrete supplier, to waterproof the project's below-grade stormwater detention vault and protect the new concrete structure from hydrostatic pressure of both the collected stormwater and the high groundwater levels underneath.

"PENETRON ADMIX SB-treated concrete is impermeable, stopping water and harmful elements from entering the concrete, even under the sudden hydrostatic pressure that occurs within a stormwater detention vault like the Berry Hill facility," adds Christopher Chen. "The ability of the treated concrete matrix to permanently self-heal any microcracks minimizes concrete deterioration for the service life of the concrete – an important aspect for this project's underground vault."

