New National Board Chair and Executive Committee to Lead CHC: Creating Healthier Communities

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CHC: Creating Healthier Communities, a leading organization that address the barriers to health, announced its new national board chair and executive committee for fiscal year 2025:

Chair of the Board Abu Arif, president and CEO, Ameriprise Bank. Arif has worked in the financial services industry for over 35 years. He has general management responsibility for all Ameriprise cash, lending, and personal trust products.

Co-Vice Chair Alison Braman , senior vice president of human resources, Hilti North America. Braman's expertise includes talent management, diversity and inclusion, and strategic planning.

. Redman has proficiency in informatics, care management, strategic planning, and transformation. Secretary Tenbit Emiru, M.D., PhD, MBA, EVP and chief medical officer, UCare. Dr. Emiru is a seasoned physician who provides strategic direction and operational oversight for UCare's health services.

Treasurer Anne Mai Bertelsen , c-suite growth advisor. Bertelsen has more than 25 years' experience helping brands in highly regulated industries transform for growth.

"It is an honor and privilege to lead CHC's distinguished national board," said Abu Arif, CHC board chair. "Together, we're breaking down barriers to health to ensure opportunities for every person in every community to live their healthiest life."

CHC remains steadfast in its intentional commitment to diversity, far outperforming the national average. CHC's national board comprises nearly 70% people of color, reflecting the communities served. Additionally, women hold nearly 50% of board positions.

"We're building a health equity movement and partnering to drive real change," said Jean Accius, president and CEO at CHC. "Every member of our board is unwavering in their commitment to our mission, leveraging their significant expertise to help us champion health equity and wellbeing for all people. It is an honor to serve as CHC's CEO and work directly with these outstanding board leaders."

View CHC's board: https://chcimpact.org/board-of-directors/

About CHC: Creating Healthier Communities

CHC: Creating Healthier Communities exists so that every person in every community has an opportunity to live their healthiest life. We build partnerships to address health inequities by fostering trusted community engagement, fundraising, and offering programs and services to help support communities where everyone can thrive. Together with partners, we've raised more than $1 billion in unrestricted funds for more than 5,000 nonprofits, addressing the barriers to health and wellbeing. We have a vast network, partnering with more than 650 businesses and organizations representing 17-21 million individuals. For nearly 70 years, our work has supported the greatest unmet needs for children, individuals, families, and communities—including programs, research, treatments, and care. Join us at chcimpact.org or @chcimpact.

Amanda Ponzar, CHC, 571.302.9171, [email protected]

