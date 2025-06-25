New National Campaign Aims to Protect Kratom Access and Stop Harmful Synthetic Imitators

"This is not a call to ban kratom. We're asking for enforcement of existing drug pathways to protect the public and preserve access to natural, plant-based wellness." — Ryan Niddel, Executive Director, Kratom Research Institute Post this

"This is not a call to ban kratom," said Ryan Niddel, Executive Director of KRI.

"We support responsible access to kratom. But 7OH products being sold as kratom are synthetic and dangerous. These need to follow existing drug pathways, or people will continue getting hurt."

According to internal modeling, the amount of 7OH naturally present in kratom leaf is less than 0.01 percent. Even if 1,000 metric tons of kratom were processed exclusively for 7OH, it would yield just 55 kg; not enough to supply even a fraction of what is being sold. The evidence strongly suggests these products are synthetic or semi-synthetic in origin.

These tablets; often brightly colored and misrepresented to appeal to younger buyers, are being sold in gas stations and online without age restrictions, quality testing, or dosage guidance.

KRI's campaign aims to:

Preserve consumer access to natural kratom

Protect the public from mislabeled synthetic 7OH

Promote responsible, science-backed regulation

Petition:

https://www.change.org/p/protect-natural-kratom-and-regulate-synthetic-7oh

Survey:

https://form.typeform.com/to/VRSEh5MD

About KRI

The Kratom Research Institute (KRI) is a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to scientific education, regulatory policy, and protecting consumers through evidence-based advocacy.

For more information, visit www.kri.org.

