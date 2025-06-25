New National Campaign Aims to Protect Kratom Access and Stop Harmful Synthetic Imitators

The Kratom Research Institute has launched a petition and national survey to expose the dangers of synthetic 7OH products misrepresented as kratom. The campaign seeks urgent regulatory enforcement to preserve safe access to natural kratom and stop unregulated synthetics from harming consumers.
DRAPER, Utah, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new national campaign launched by the Kratom Research Institute (KRI) is calling on Congress and federal regulators to protect natural kratom by enforcing existing laws against unregulated synthetic imitators. The focus: 7OH, a chemically intensified compound that is being marketed as kratom in tablet form; without oversight, testing, or clear labeling.
KRI's petition urges policymakers to ensure that 7OH follows the same drug approval pathway required of any synthetic substance. The organization has also released a public survey to collect real-life stories from consumers, clinicians, and veterans affected by kratom and synthetic 7OH products.
"This is not a call to ban kratom," said Ryan Niddel, Executive Director of KRI.
"We support responsible access to kratom. But 7OH products being sold as kratom are synthetic and dangerous. These need to follow existing drug pathways, or people will continue getting hurt."
According to internal modeling, the amount of 7OH naturally present in kratom leaf is less than 0.01 percent. Even if 1,000 metric tons of kratom were processed exclusively for 7OH, it would yield just 55 kg; not enough to supply even a fraction of what is being sold. The evidence strongly suggests these products are synthetic or semi-synthetic in origin.
These tablets; often brightly colored and misrepresented to appeal to younger buyers, are being sold in gas stations and online without age restrictions, quality testing, or dosage guidance.
KRI's campaign aims to:
- Preserve consumer access to natural kratom
- Protect the public from mislabeled synthetic 7OH
- Promote responsible, science-backed regulation
About KRI
The Kratom Research Institute (KRI) is a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to scientific education, regulatory policy, and protecting consumers through evidence-based advocacy.
For more information, visit www.kri.org.
