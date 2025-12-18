New National Social Media Study Shatters Myths About Gen Z Behavior, Political Polarization, and Platform Culture

"This is the first time we can quantify the difference between what Americans say they care about and what they actually do online... Our patented AI technology eliminates self-report bias by mapping real behavioral data at scale. That's the future of insight - truth, not perception." Post this

Key Findings:

The most polarized political engagement comes from older generations, not Gen Z. The loudest political debates occur not among the youth, but among their parents and older siblings, who engage in traditional partisan politics.

Gen Z focuses on social justice issues like LGBTQ+ rights and climate change rather than party rhetoric.

Young men are turning to Islam in larger numbers, and it has a greater impact on the younger generation, while traditional religions are giving up their positions.

Gen-Z drinks substantially less alcohol than Millennials, with the decline particularly radical among young men.

Older social media users demonstrate deeper engagement with mental health topics than Gen Z.

Instagram operates like celebrity TV - users primarily follow influencers, not real-life friends.

Shares insights on what each social platform's cultural roles are: X is for politics, news, science; TikTok for entertainment, youth culture, marginalized community expression; and Instagram for lifestyle, music, visual aspiration

Conspiracy theories are more popular among older users; esoteric content (astrology, spirituality) is more popular among younger users.

Economic stratification exists within generations - Gen Z shows greater frugality interests, while older users show stronger luxury consumption interests (both are aspirational).

"This is the first time we can quantify the difference between what Americans say they care about and what they actually do online," said Anthony Noskov, Founder and CEO of Socialprofiler. "Our patented AI technology eliminates self-report bias by mapping real behavioral data at scale. That's the future of insight - truth, not perception."

Socialprofiler used its patented AI technology to create real celebrity social media background check reports, profiling leading entertainers, politicians, and business leaders. Noskov believes that marketers, political strategists, HR leaders, and policymakers all face the same problem: legacy research tools rely on surveys and outdated segmentation models that miss the nuance revealed by modern digital behavior.

"Americans have developed a platform-native cultural identity," Noskov continued. "Each generation uses each platform for a completely different purpose — and that unlocks more accurate targeting, better content strategy, and a much deeper understanding of people."

For media, marketers, and policymakers, the implications are profound. Socialprofiler's behavioral data approach offers a faster, more authentic alternative to traditional market research, capturing what people do online rather than what they claim to believe.

About the Data

The report is built from:

5 billion global profiles

2 trillion follow relationships

350,000+ categorized interests

Normalized demographic analysis across major U.S. networks

Cross-platform behaviour validations

