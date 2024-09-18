New NavePoint Accessories Line Unlocks Potential of 23-Inch-Width Network Racks

"These accessories are key to truly unlocking the potential of the wider racks," said Product Line Manager Tim Houghton. Post this

NavePoint offers two types of 23-inch steel shelves. The 1U fixed shelf is made for four-post racks, is 14 inches deep and holds up to 220 pounds. The three 2U cantilever shelves hold less weight (55 pounds) but require only two attachment points. They come in depth options of 14, 16 or 18 inches.

The new 1U horizontal cable manager has six sets of 3.3-inch-deep brackets that neatly route cables away from the face of a 23-inch rack.

NavePoint's steel mounting brackets enable the mounting of 19-inch-wide components into 23-inch racks. Choose between 5 or 10 sets of brackets.

The product launch includes a wide array of steel, 23-inch-wide blank panel spacers for closing off empty rack spaces. Choose from 1U, 2U or 3U sizes, each available in three designs. Perforated spacers enable ventilation, while slotted spacers offer both ventilation and cable attachment points. Solid spacers have no ventilation openings, which prevents dust ingress and promotes directed air pathways inside a rack.

"Our 23-inch-width network racks hold a greater variety of gear than standard racks do and offer more port density and cable space," said Product Line Manager Tim Houghton. "These accessories are key to truly unlocking the potential of the wider racks."

NavePoint's 23-inch-width rack accessories are in stock and available for free same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (866) 308-2450.

