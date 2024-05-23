New NCPDP Foundation Board Members Welcomed, Outgoing Members Honored at NCPDP Annual Conference

The NCPDP Foundation honored three outgoing members of the Board of Trustees at its Annual Technology & Business Conference: Richard Brook, Mike Bukach, and Greg Pulido. Three new Board members have stepped into leadership roles: Robert P. Nickell, Tara Dragert, and Tony Schueth.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the NCPDP's Annual Technology & Business Conference, the NCPDP Foundation honored three outgoing members of the Board of Trustees and welcomed three incoming members.

Richard Brook, Mike Bukach, and Greg Pulido have completed their tenures on the NCPDP Foundation Board. Brook began serving on the Board in 2014, while Bukach and Pulido joined in 2017 and 2019 respectively. "We thank Richard, Mike, and Greg for their tremendous work and dedication," said J.W. Hill, MBAHCM, CNED, Executive Director of the NCPDP Foundation. "Every member of our Board of Trustees believes in the importance of funding projects that support a more interoperable, smarter healthcare system, and these three gentlemen have provided exceptional leadership."

Following the exit of Brook, Bukach, and Pulido, three new Board members have stepped into leadership roles:

Robert P. Nickell, 2023‒2024 Designated Subcommittee Member and Finance Committee Member, 2024‒2025 Designated Subcommittee Chair

Tara Dragert, 2023‒2024 Designated Subcommittee Member

Tony Schueth, 2023‒2024 Designated Subcommittee Chair, 2024‒2025 Governance Committee Chair

Robert Nickell is a pharmacist and the CEO of Nubratori RX, an FDA-registered 503B facility. He is a pioneer in the 503B world; Nubratori RX was 1 of just 70 such facilities in the U.S. in 2015, a year after the company was founded. Nickell was appointed the first-ever Team USA pharmacist, serving during the 2004 Olympics in Athens. For 10 years, he taught beginning and advanced compounding, as well FDA regulatory affairs, at the University of Southern California School of Pharmacy. Nickell is a past president of the California Pharmacist Association.

"I am so excited to be a Board member of the NCPDP Foundation and help guide current and future funding for projects to enhance the position of the pharmacist in the healthcare setting and discover new opportunities to help guide the future of pharmacy in the industry," said Nickell. "There are two current funding projects that are important to me. The first is pharmacogenomics, which is not just a new terminology but a 100% tip-of-the-spear to precision medicine. The second is the National Facilitator Model, which will allow the pharmacist and pharmacy to be on the front line of analysis for patient care during times of calm and crisis."

Tara Dragert joined Surescripts in 2010, beginning as a Senior Business Analyst, then transitioning to various Product Manager roles until finally becoming Chief Product Officer. In her current role, Dragert leads all strategy, management, deployment, and education across Surescripts' portfolio of products. She is currently setting the groundwork for how Surescripts will innovate and serve healthcare over the next several years. Before Surescripts, Dragert worked at MinuteClinic and DeCare Dental in roles that focused on products, technology, and operations. She received her MBA and her bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in economics and management information systems from Augsburg College in Minnesota.

"I'm honored to support the NCPDP Foundation. It's critically important to support the mission to collaborate and support research initiatives that improve data sharing throughout the healthcare ecosystem," said Dragert. "I'm very excited to see NCPDP continue to support the expanding care model, whereby pharmacists are supported to practice at the top of their training."

Tony Schueth is the founder and current CEO of Point-of-Care Partners, an employee-owned health IT strategy, management, and marketing consulting firm. Schueth has extensive experience in health information technology (HIT) and health information exchange (HIE), and he is a leading expert in electronic prescribing and prior authorization. Schueth is the editor-in-chief of HIT Perspectives and publisher of Point-of-Care's Regulatory Resource Center subscription services. Schueth has a Master of Science in integrated marketing communications from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana.

"I am truly honored to join the NCPDP Foundation Board," said Schueth. "Point-of-Care Partners has long supported NCPDP because its commitment to optimizing prescribing practices through standards that enhance patient care, streamline communication, and improve overall health outcomes is closely aligned with our mission. Sharing the real-world application of NCPDP standards through the projects funded through the Foundation is imperative. I am eager to contribute meaningfully to this work, helping to advance the implementation of these standards and realizing their full potential in transforming pharmacy care."

"We are delighted to welcome Robert, Tara, and Tony to the Foundation Board of Trustees," said Hill. "They are passionate about driving our industry forward to better support both pharmacists and patients, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for the Foundation as they help steer our journey."

