New NEOGOV report finds public sector AI adoption is growing, but workforce readiness is lagging

Public sector HR employees are increasingly turning attention toward technology as a potential source of relief in the face of persistent workforce challenges, but many agencies lack the policies, training, and organizational alignment needed to scale these efforts effectively. Post this

One of its key findings is that while agencies are beginning to adopt AI tools, there are gaps in how this use is systematized, governed and ultimately scaled. Several findings that stand out are:

21% of agencies report actively using AI today

The most common use cases are data analysis (46%), internal communications (42%), and workflow automation (33%)

Adoption is currently highest among HR leadership and executive roles, suggesting experimentation is being driven top-down

However, the data shows important gaps and growth opportunities for AI in the HR workspace because:

Only 28% of agencies have formal AI policies in place

Just 24% have provided AI training to employees

Only 24% say they are very prepared to manage organizational change

"Public sector HR teams are being asked to do more than ever in an environment where staffing, budgets and time are all constrained, with no clear signs of that changing. AI is becoming a necessary and effective tool, but there's still work to be done," said Pamela Benjamin, former assistant city manager for the City of Columbia, SC, and local government executive advisor at NEOGOV. "This report shows that agencies are not lacking awareness or intent. The challenge is having the capacity, systems and readiness to act on the priorities they already know matter, but the industry is up for that challenge."

Beyond the findings on AI, the report provides significant insight into challenges and opportunities facing public sector professionals around the country.

Workforce strain is becoming an enduring operational reality

Additional findings showed that staffing shortages continue to shape nearly every aspect of public sector HR. According to the report:

63% of agencies are experiencing staffing shortages

35% report that more than 10% of budgeted positions are currently unfilled

The top recruiting challenges include:

58% struggle to find qualified candidates

52% cite offering competitive salaries

48% point to slow hiring processes or time-to-hire

The report also demonstrates that many agencies are not yet using targeted recruiting strategies, with 71% saying they are not targeting specific candidate groups. NEOGOV's findings suggest that workforce strain is not simply a candidate supply issue, but a broader challenge shaped by hiring speed, compensation limitations, employer brand, internal capacity and process constraints.

Efficiency is replacing expansion as the operating model

As agencies continue to operate with limited staff and resources, efficiency has become a central focus. The report found that 40% of agencies ranked operational efficiency as a top priority for 2026, ahead of retention, recruiting and other workforce initiatives.

This shift reflects a broader move from a "hire-to-grow" mindset to an "optimize-to-sustain" approach. Agencies are looking for ways to reduce manual work, improve coordination and strengthen internal processes with the people and resources they already have.

Only 15% rated their operations as excellent

40% rated operational effectiveness as average or poor

63% spend 10% or less of their time on long-term strategic planning

Retention challenges are tied to workload, management and workplace conditions

Public sector retention challenges remain closely tied to compensation, retirement, workload and the employee experience:

52% cited higher pay as the leading reason employees leave

46% pointed to retirement

26% cited career changes

While many agencies are investing in workplace culture, wellness programs and recognition efforts, the report suggests these initiatives may not fully address the underlying conditions driving turnover. Respondents pointed to understaffing, burnout, workload and inconsistent management support as key pressures affecting employees' decisions to stay or leave. Findings showed:

Nearly 1 in 4 respondents cited poor management as a reason employees leave

Managers were identified as needing improvement in communication, morale building and coaching and development.

Retirement risk is magnifying succession gaps

The report also highlights a growing disconnect between expected retirements and succession planning. Key findings include:

Nearly 69% of agencies expect more than 5% of employees to retire over the next five years

Only 14% identify succession planning as a top priority for 2026

The risk is especially significant because many public sector agencies rely on long-tenured employees who hold critical institutional knowledge. More than one-quarter of respondents said their agencies have no clear process for knowledge transfer when an employee leaves.

NEOGOV's findings suggest that succession planning is not only a leadership issue, but a workforce continuity issue that affects frontline operations, compliance knowledge, service delivery and institutional resilience.

A framework for moving forward

The report concludes that public sector agencies do not need perfect conditions to make progress. Instead, NEOGOV recommends that agencies start by identifying the most urgent workforce pressure they face - staffing, efficiency, retention, retirement risk or AI readiness - and then focus on practical steps that build momentum.

Recommended actions include conducting employer brand audits, mapping time-consuming processes, holding stay interviews with high performers, identifying critical roles with retirement risk, and establishing clear AI use guidelines.

The full report can be viewed here.

About NEOGOV

NEOGOV, an EQT portfolio company and part of the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), serves more than 13,000 organizations as the leading provider of an AI-enabled integrated HR, payroll, talent management and policy and compliance management solution for public sector HR, public safety and education. With NEOGOV, organizations are able to eliminate and automate systems and processes, so they can focus on what matters most - serving their core customers in a meaningful way. This results in improved productivity and engagement, time and cost savings, improved regulatory compliance, and reduced paper processes.

NEOGOV's platform includes PowerDMS, a public safety management platform which serves police, fire and 911 customers. NEOGOV also offers NEOED, a one-stop shop HR suite for education.

More information at www.neogov.com and www.powerdms.com.

Media Contact

Brianna Swales, For NEOGOV, 1 4079244497, [email protected], www.neogov.com

SOURCE NEOGOV