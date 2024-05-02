New Nike Lacrosse Camp locations for Summer 2024 - 17 new locations and over 100 total nationwide

"Nike Lacrosse Camps offer an unparalleled experience for each camper involved, equipping them to build their character while developing various aspects of their game." says Paul Merrion, Senior Vice President of US Sports Camps. Post this

"Nike Lacrosse Camps offer an unparalleled experience for each camper involved, equipping them to build their character while developing various aspects of their game." says Paul Merrion, Senior Vice President of US Sports Camps. "Our program directors are some of the most experienced and highly respected coaches around the country. Every athlete who takes part in our camps are in safe hands."

New 2024 Nike Lacrosse Summer Camp locations include: Georgetown, MA; West Hartford, CT; Providence, RI; Kansas City, KS; San Luis Obispo, CA; Beverly, MA; South Hadley, MA; Hopkins, MN; Milwaukee, WI; Montreat, NC; Denver, CO; Conshohocken, PA; Roslyn, NY; Rome, GA; New Concord, OH; Glassboro, NJ.

Lacrosse players receive dedicated instructions on various aspects of the game, including stick skills, position play, team concepts, strategy and more. Drills and scrimmages are held on a daily basis, giving campers the platform to demonstrate their skills and development to win Nike and STX Prizes for outstanding performance and sportsmanship.

The Xcelerate Lacrosse and The Goalie School Camps also operate under our catalog of lacrosse camps. At Xcelerate Nike Lacrosse Camps, top level instruction will be offered to our campers from the best coaches and pros in lacrosse. Our camps cater to all levels of lacrosse players, ranging from beginners to elite players. For The Goalie School, Coach Pilat has put together one of the most innovative curriculums for goalies wishing to advance their skills. Individual analysis, extensive videotaping of each goalie, and new methods of teaching techniques and footwork are all essential components of the Goalie School program.

Coaches, Parents, and Campers interested in the 2024 Nike Lacrosse Camps can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/lacrosse/nike or call 1-800-645-3226.

About US Sports Camps:

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.

