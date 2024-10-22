New Novel Explores High School Peer Pressure, Faith and the Struggle to Preserve Chastity

Author highlights the power of romantic love and the love for God while confronting the emptiness of the hook-up culture
ST. JAMES, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Brooke R. Bonomi has released his new novel, "The Christmas Eve Club: An unstoppable, rebellious gal runs into an unmovable merry ole soul," which details the story of Janie, a 16-year-old girl, who struggles with pressure from her peers to lose her virginity by Christmas Eve, after making a pact with her soccer team. Within the pages of the book, readers can explore the characters as they navigate bullying, their desires to fit in and their faith in Jesus.
In "The Christmas Eve Club," readers are provided with the introspective thoughts of the characters as they struggle between serving God or succumbing to the power of the in-crowd. Bonomi hopes to inspire young men to seek courage and nobility, and young women to strive for excellence and wisdom not to do desperate things.
"I want young women to feel empowered that they do not have to conform to the pressures of the hook-up culture, and they should be cherished and honored by their boyfriends," Bonomi said. "I want young men to know the joy that comes from living a bold and courageous Christian lifestyle."
During his academic career, Bonomi grew tired of reading gloomy death-abundant stories in class. Bonomi hopes to give readers a chance to see a different angle, one with love, humor and good cheer.
"I want everyone to know that real joy in life comes from having a friendship with Jesus and looking out for the needs of others over their own selfish interests," Bonomi said. "My goal was to flip the script on the hook-up culture and remind people of the coolness of Jesus' message."
"The Christmas Eve Club: An unstoppable, rebellious gal runs into an unmovable merry ole soul"
By Brooke R. Bonomi
ISBN: 9798765254196 (softcover); 9798765254202 (electronic)
Available at BalboaPress, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Brooke R. Bonomi, a former high school history teacher, coach, youth pastor, and theology teacher, brings a contagious joy for the Lord to everything he does. Inspired by his love of Christmas, he founded the Singing Santas Band, which has raised thousands of dollars for charity. Bonomi and his wife, Eileen, are proud parents of three children. The Christmas Eve Club marks his debut as an author. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/811614-the-christmas-eve-club#:~:text=The%20Christmas%20Eve%20Club%20An%20unstoppable,%20rebellious%20gal%20runs%20into.
