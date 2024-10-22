New Novel Explores High School Peer Pressure, Faith and the Struggle to Preserve Chastity

"I want young women to feel empowered that they do not have to conform to the pressures of the hook-up culture, and they should be cherished and honored by their boyfriends," Bonomi said. "I want young men to know the joy that comes from living a bold and courageous Christian lifestyle." Post this

"I want young women to feel empowered that they do not have to conform to the pressures of the hook-up culture, and they should be cherished and honored by their boyfriends," Bonomi said. "I want young men to know the joy that comes from living a bold and courageous Christian lifestyle."

During his academic career, Bonomi grew tired of reading gloomy death-abundant stories in class. Bonomi hopes to give readers a chance to see a different angle, one with love, humor and good cheer.

"I want everyone to know that real joy in life comes from having a friendship with Jesus and looking out for the needs of others over their own selfish interests," Bonomi said. "My goal was to flip the script on the hook-up culture and remind people of the coolness of Jesus' message."

"The Christmas Eve Club: An unstoppable, rebellious gal runs into an unmovable merry ole soul"

By Brooke R. Bonomi

ISBN: 9798765254196 (softcover); 9798765254202 (electronic)

Available at BalboaPress, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Brooke R. Bonomi, a former high school history teacher, coach, youth pastor, and theology teacher, brings a contagious joy for the Lord to everything he does. Inspired by his love of Christmas, he founded the Singing Santas Band, which has raised thousands of dollars for charity. Bonomi and his wife, Eileen, are proud parents of three children. The Christmas Eve Club marks his debut as an author. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/811614-the-christmas-eve-club#:~:text=The%20Christmas%20Eve%20Club%20An%20unstoppable,%20rebellious%20gal%20runs%20into.

