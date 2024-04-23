New novel explores love, loss and triumph through the eyes of a first-generation Latina lawyer

Adriana Palomares announces the release of 'Brava: A Latina Lawyer's Path to Empowerment'

PASADENA, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adriana Palomares, in her debut book titled "Brava: A Latina Lawyer's Path to Empowerment" (published by Balboa Press), delves into the powerful themes of love, loss, accomplishment and healing from the unique perspective of a first-generation Latina lawyer.

The story unfolds through Lucia Inocencio Granados who offers a firsthand account of the challenges she faced as a young Mexican immigrant determined to pursue her dreams. Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles, the novel chronicles Lucia's relentless pursuit of education, her path to obtaining citizenship, and her triumphant journey to becoming an attorney. Guiding her through the ups and downs was Mama Juanita, Lucia's maternal grandmother. Despite lacking formal education and growing up in a patriarchal society, Mama Juanita is portrayed as a mythical figure full of wisdom. She serves as the thread connecting Lucia to her ancestors and acts as the glue that holds their family together.

"Brava: A Latina Lawyer's Path to Empowerment" weaves an inspirational tale of a young Latina's coming-of-age journey. With its diverse and multi-layered characters, the book appeals to readers of all backgrounds, sparking important conversations and reflections on the universal themes of courage, ambition, and breaking social, cultural and economic barriers.

"It's a story of strength, cultural pride, and the pursuit of freedom from social norms, making it a must-read for anyone who values their roots and dreams of a brighter future," the author adds.

"Brava: A Latina Lawyer's Path to Empowerment" is available in both print and eBook formats.

About the Author

Adriana Palomares is a first-generation Latina author, attorney, and entrepreneur who was born in Guanajuato, México, and raised in Los Angeles. A graduate of UCLA with a BA in English, Adriana's love for creative writing has been a constant presence in her life. Her rich cultural background and diverse experiences converge in a narrative that celebrates the strength and resilience of individuals like herself. Brava marks the beginning of her career as a published Latina author. Adriana resides in Los Angeles, California and continues to inspire and empower others through her writing and advocacy.

