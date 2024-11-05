New Novel Explores Near-Death Experiences, Prior Life Memories and Unseen Connections Across Centuries

Author releases story intertwining a collection of seemingly unrelated people that uncover their shared histories
GRASONVILLE, Md., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Julie Schaeffer has published her debut novel, "All the Lives In Between," which details a tale of grief, healing and friendship set against the backdrop of Maryland's Eastern Shore in the 1970's. Within the book, readers can experience the story of two men, their families and all the lives in between, dating back to 1720.
In "All the Lives In Between," readers are provided a different dimension of storytelling where themes of reincarnation, consciousness and past life memories are present. The book highlights a light-hearted perspective and story on how life can persist after death, and all the connections that can occur.
"With my book, I want to open the minds and hearts of readers and give them another point of view," Schaeffer said. "I want to offer hope, love and encouragement to those suffering from grief, addiction and trauma."
Schaeffer first felt compelled by the themes of life after death, spirituality and past lives after a friend had a near-death experience. During regressions, she was shown several of her own past lives.
"Whenever I would mention near death experiences, someone always had a story to tell about themselves or others," Schaeffer said. "They just never felt comfortable talking about it, but I want this book to give them the opportunity and encouragement."
"All the Lives In Between"
By Julie Schaeffer
ISBN: 9798765254080 (softcover); 9798765254097 (hardcover); 9798765254073 (electronic)
Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Julie Schaeffer, a retired school counselor, was deeply influenced by a friend's near-death experience and her studies in addiction and trauma. She earned her BA from the University of Maryland and a Master's in School Counseling from Wilmington College. Now, at 70, she has published her debut novel set on Maryland's Eastern Shore, where she has lived for 50 years. The book explores themes of healing, friendship, and resilience, marking her transition from counseling pre-K to 12 students to embarking on her journey as an author. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/856090-all-the-lives-in-between.
Media Contact
Madelyn DeLee, LAVIDGE, 4806487588, [email protected]
SOURCE LAVIDGE
Share this article