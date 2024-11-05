New Novel Explores Near-Death Experiences, Prior Life Memories and Unseen Connections Across Centuries

"With my book, I want to open the minds and hearts of readers and give them another point of view," Schaeffer said. Post this

"With my book, I want to open the minds and hearts of readers and give them another point of view," Schaeffer said. "I want to offer hope, love and encouragement to those suffering from grief, addiction and trauma."

Schaeffer first felt compelled by the themes of life after death, spirituality and past lives after a friend had a near-death experience. During regressions, she was shown several of her own past lives.

"Whenever I would mention near death experiences, someone always had a story to tell about themselves or others," Schaeffer said. "They just never felt comfortable talking about it, but I want this book to give them the opportunity and encouragement."

"All the Lives In Between"

By Julie Schaeffer

ISBN: 9798765254080 (softcover); 9798765254097 (hardcover); 9798765254073 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Julie Schaeffer, a retired school counselor, was deeply influenced by a friend's near-death experience and her studies in addiction and trauma. She earned her BA from the University of Maryland and a Master's in School Counseling from Wilmington College. Now, at 70, she has published her debut novel set on Maryland's Eastern Shore, where she has lived for 50 years. The book explores themes of healing, friendship, and resilience, marking her transition from counseling pre-K to 12 students to embarking on her journey as an author. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/856090-all-the-lives-in-between.

Media Contact

