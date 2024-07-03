New Novel Explores The Christian Experience For Former Muslims

Having lived over twenty years in the Middle East and North Africa, I was inspired by the lives of Muslims who not only chose to follow Christ, but who also chose to remain in their neighborhoods and countries to live out their faith. Post this

"Having lived over twenty years in the Middle East and North Africa, I was inspired by the lives of Muslims who not only chose to follow Christ, but who also chose to remain in their neighborhoods and countries to live out their faith. They have and are paying the price and serving as examples for others to take the step of faith toward Jesus," said Daoud.

Um Daoud is fluent in Arabic and has over three decades of life and work experience among Arabs and Muslims, giving her an insider's view of life in the region and the price paid by those who choose to follow Christ. She has authored several other books published by Xulon Press, including: Lust Under The Veil and Things I Never Told My Mother (both of which are also available in Arabic), as well as When Doors Close and Not In Kansas Anymore.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Life I Now Live is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

