New Novel Illustrates What Loss Of Liberty Could Look Like

Salazar said he was inspired by his "… belief that we are slowly but surely losing our liberty in the United States of America."

J.B. Salazar is an avid promoter of the liberties that we enjoy in the United States of America. He is an ardent fan of the people who organized and executed the American Revolution and of the monumental shift to self-governance that it enabled. Salazar holds a master's degree in Management Information Systems and Finance from the College of Santa Fe. He has spent a significant portion of his professional career in various roles within the National Nuclear Security industry. In doing so, he believes that he is contributing to the preservation of our national security and our liberties. Salazar also spends much of his time maintaining and working a small ranch in the remote mountains of northern New Mexico. He feels privileged to be able to contribute to the preservation of our liberty through Escape from Utopeana and his non-fiction book, A Liberty Handbook for the Common Citizen.

Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. Escape From Utopeana is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

