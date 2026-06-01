New Novel Romancing Normal Turns the Search for "Normal" Into a Funny, Tender, and Unforgettable Coming-of-Age Story

Debut novelist Flick Hatcher brings humor, emotional honesty, and psychological insight to a story about the lives we perform — and the truth that eventually catches up with us.

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Before people come out, grow up, start over, or tell the truth, many of them first try very hard to become the person they think the world will reward.

That impossible bargain sits at the heart of Romancing Normal, the debut novel by Flick Hatcher — a funny, intimate, and emotionally perceptive story about a young man trying to build a "normal" life while slowly realizing that the life he is chasing may have been designed to keep him from himself.

Set at a fictionalized version of the University of Virginia, Romancing Normal follows Drew Carter as he moves through college with charm, intelligence, confusion, and a plan: if he can date the right women, say the right things, join the right social world, and want the right future, maybe he can become the person everyone seems to expect him to be.

But identity has a way of refusing to stay politely hidden.

With wit and compassion, Hatcher captures the comedy and heartbreak of self-invention — the awkward dates, coded friendships, private bargains, family expectations, and quiet moments when a person begins to understand that fitting in and belonging are not the same thing.

The result is an engaging story about the universal ache to be accepted, the exhausting performance of being "fine," and the courage it takes to stop negotiating with your own truth.

What gives Romancing Normal its emotional force is Hatcher's rare combination of storytelling instincts and psychological depth. A native Virginian, Hatcher has worked in finance, marketing, and branding, and later spent more than two decades as a practicing psychotherapist in the San Francisco Bay Area. That background gives the novel an unusually nuanced understanding of shame, longing, humor, denial, and human connection.

Early readers have responded to the book's blend of tenderness and sharp observation — the way it finds comedy inside discomfort and grace inside confusion.

At a cultural moment when many people are questioning inherited ideas about identity, family, gender, love, and belonging, Romancing Normal offers a story that is specific in its details and widely human in its emotional reach. It speaks to LGBTQ+ readers, book clubs, college audiences, and anyone who has ever tried to become acceptable before becoming honest.

Now living in Sonoma County with his husband, Lou, Hatcher has written a debut novel that is warm, funny, vulnerable, and deeply conversation-worthy.

Romancing Normal asks a deceptively simple question: what if the life you were trying so hard to want was never really yours?

About the Author

Flick Hatcher is a novelist, psychotherapist, and branding professional whose work explores identity, emotional truth, and the complexity of human relationships. Originally from Virginia, he now lives in Santa Rosa, California, with his husband, Lou. Romancing Normal is his first novel and second published work.

Event & Media Availability

Flick Hatcher is available for bookstore appearances, signings, podcast and media interviews, literary festivals, LGBTQ+ events, book club conversations, university programs, and community discussions on identity, belonging, self-acceptance, humor, and authenticity.

Media Contact

Ruth Klein, Expert Celebrity Branding, 1 310-741-1583, [email protected], ruthklein.com

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SOURCE Flick Hatcher