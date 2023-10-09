New Novel, 'The Pallbearers of Thanksgiving,' Vivisects Betrayal of American Workers

Arresting novel of laid-off steelworkers in 1980s America who use an empty coffin as a prop to obtain media coverage for a demonstration scheduled for Thanksgiving Eve. Using the coffin to symbolize "the death of the American steelworker" sounds like a great idea until it no longer serves as a prop.

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With his latest book, 'The Pallbearers of Thanksgiving,' author Milo Savich (Steel City, Heavenly Kingdom; Wilde about Holmes) dramatizes in searing prose the plight of workers from Wisconsin Steel in Chicago, which plant management abruptly shut down early in the Reagan era in order to deprive the workers of their benefits and pensions. This arresting outrage- and dialect-driven novel of labor captures the rough life of the steelworkers with wry humor and compassion.