New Novel, 'The Pallbearers of Thanksgiving,' Vivisects Betrayal of American Workers

Arresting novel of laid-off steelworkers in 1980s America who use an empty coffin as a prop to obtain media coverage for a demonstration scheduled for Thanksgiving Eve. Using the coffin to symbolize "the death of the American steelworker" sounds like a great idea until it no longer serves as a prop.
CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With his latest book, 'The Pallbearers of Thanksgiving,' author Milo Savich (Steel City, Heavenly Kingdom; Wilde about Holmes) dramatizes in searing prose the plight of workers from Wisconsin Steel in Chicago, which plant management abruptly shut down early in the Reagan era in order to deprive the workers of their benefits and pensions. This arresting outrage- and dialect-driven novel of labor captures the rough life of the steelworkers with wry humor and compassion.
The ensemble cast of characters has high hopes for the success of the demonstration, but they are thwarted when a crooked local politician deftly hijacks the news coverage for himself.
"The characters are well-etched, complex, and true to life, and their talk is funny, bleak, pained, and convincing ... and linger in the mind after the last page." BookLife
Publication Date: September 4, 2023
Title: The Pallbearers of Thanksgiving
Author: Milo Savich
Pages: 92
ISBN: 978-1-7374709-3-9
