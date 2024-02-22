New NPG Forum Paper Calls for Action Beyond Name Changes

The US, like every other country, has limits…We cannot keep building on every square inch of soil to accommodate more and more newcomers without threatening our quality of life. Post this

A Bold Wake-Up Call

Shragg does not shy away from drawing attention to the formidable challenges created by population growth. "We are living at a time of macroaggression against the source of life itself, our fragile biosphere," she writes. Her paper serves as a call to go beyond renaming and to focus national efforts on population policies in light of pressing environmental realities.

"The US, like every other country, has limits…We cannot keep building on every square inch of soil to accommodate more and more newcomers without threatening our quality of life," remarks Shragg. She further argues that technology, while providing solutions in some areas, cannot replace the finite nature of essential resources like water.

The Deeper Quest for a Sustainable Future

NPG's latest paper echoes the urgency of addressing the core matters of overpopulation and resource depletion. It asks us to sculpt new narratives based on ecological and economic facts: "There is a deeper, longer-term humanity in the efforts to set and enforce limits at the border," Shragg observes, challenging both individuals and policymakers to move from passive acknowledgment to active solution-finding.

Realigning Priorities for a Fairer World

Addressing Americans directly, Shragg postulates that the focus on renaming as a means to avoid offense serves as a distraction from the stark problems of climate change and habitat destruction. She encourages a shift of energies toward protecting our environment: "We cannot for a moment allow ourselves to think that any name changes will help birds survive our obsession with growth."

NPG encourages readers and lawmakers alike to absorb the insights from Shragg's paper and to advocate for responsible, informed population policies that ensure a viable future for the planet and its inhabitants.

