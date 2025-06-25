New NPG Forum Paper Highlights Pro-aging Policy Options

Our global economy is unsustainable, and our environment is under enormous pressure…With each passing year our extreme population numbers make living in crowded environments more difficult and the future less clear. Post this

Current global and domestic declines in birth rates are often portrayed as a crisis. However, Gronewold offers a comprehensive counterpoint, arguing that the phenomenon should be accepted—even embraced—as a positive for societal, economic, and environmental well-being. "Nothing grows forever," he writes. "Our global economy is unsustainable, and our environment is under enormous pressure…With each passing year our extreme population numbers make living in crowded environments more difficult and the future less clear. This is what's driving birth rates lower. The birth dearth is the clearest sign to ever emerge that the human population is too large and desperately needs to be smaller."

Rather than attempting to arrest the natural and inevitable decline in births through expensive, ultimately futile pronatalist policies, Gronewold advocates for the urgent adoption of pro-aging policies. These include:

Banning age discrimination

Leaning on automation and technology to enhance the productivity of older workers

Encouraging healthier lifestyles and aging

Pursuing public pension reforms

Gronewold contends that continued efforts to spark a new baby boom will only result in a future cycle of dependency, with each new generation eventually becoming dependents themselves. "Attempts to stop the birth dearth will only lead to worse outcomes later down the road," he explains. "Meanwhile, the new workers arising from any second baby boom will eventually become elderly dependents themselves. Then what? A third baby boom? Didn't the first baby boom create the very problem we're now trying to solve? Doesn't this seem like a kind of treadmill to nowhere? Well, let's get off now while we still can."

Instead, Gronewold urges policymakers to invest in strategies that support current citizens as they age, rather than attempting to engineer population growth. He asserts that healthier aging, age-inclusive workforces, and improved systems for elder care represent the most responsible and effective approaches for governments facing demographic transition.

The full publication is now available at NPG.org, offering comprehensive insights into population decline, the shortcomings of pronatalist agendas, and actionable recommendations for a future guided by realistic, sustainable policy goals.

Since 1972, NPG has worked to educate both the public and policy leaders about the impacts of overpopulation. With a steadfast commitment to reducing population growth to achieve a sustainable balance with our environmental resources, NPG continues to be a leading voice of reason in a world often driven by the pursuit of perpetual growth. We do not simply identify the problems – we propose solutions. For more information, visit our website at NPG.org, follow us on Facebook @NegativePopulationGrowth or follow us on X @npg_org.

Media Contact

Craig Lewis, Negative Population Growth, 703-370-9510, [email protected], https://npg.org

Twitter

SOURCE Negative Population Growth