New NPG Forum Paper Outlines the Benefits of Population Decline

Population Decline as Pathway to Sustainable Progress

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new paper published by Negative Population Growth, Inc. highlights the often-overlooked advantages of declining global populations and presents a compelling argument for reimagining economic and environmental strategies in response to this demographic shift. The Forum paper brings to the forefront the vital conversation about putting the economy in service to the people, rather than continuing the relentless pursuit of growth.

Titled In Praise of Population Decline, and authored by Nathanial Gronewold, the paper delves into the consequences of perpetual population growth. It contrasts the traditional economic model—one that sees humans merely as units to fuel the economy—with a visionary outlook where slower or no economic growth amidst a declining population is considered beneficial.

Gronewold argues convincingly that this paradigm shift can lead to enhanced welfare and greatly improved environmental conditions, saying: "Population decline and aging can be managed and harnessed to become positive things. Retirement ages can be adjusted upward. Older workers who want to work should be allowed and encouraged to do so— which means destroying age discrimination. Population decline is an opportunity to continue raising the status of women in the workforce and society at large." He also points out the adverse effects of too much immigration, noting: "Advocating for ever higher and faster levels of immigration, legal or otherwise, to address falling birth rates is like prescribing cigarettes as a treatment for lung cancer. The problem isn't immigration per se, but rather population."

Japan serves as a significant case study within the paper. It shows how a transition to a declining population, though not without challenges, can lead to long-term advantages like rising wages and stable housing costs.

As cities around the world struggle under the weight of overcrowding, rising costs of living, and diminishing resources, Gronewold's work suggests that a strategic approach to population decline could serve as an essential remedy to these critical issues. The paper emphasizes that population decline, if managed wisely, presents opportunities to enhance sustainability, raise the status of women, and foster a more efficient economic order. By rethinking our economic and environmental strategies, we can address the challenges of declining populations while unlocking numerous benefits, particularly in the realms of social equality, environmental sustainability, and overall quality of life.

Since 1972, NPG has worked to educate both the public and policy leaders about the impacts of overpopulation. With a steadfast commitment to reducing population growth to achieve a sustainable balance with our environmental resources, NPG continues to be a leading voice of reason in a world often driven by the pursuit of perpetual growth. NPG advocates the adoption of its Proposed National Population Policy, with the goal of eventually stabilizing U.S. population at a sustainable level – far lower than today's. We do not simply identify the problems – we propose solutions. For more information, visit our website at NPG.org, follow us on Facebook @NegativePopulationGrowth or follow us on Twitter @npg_org.

