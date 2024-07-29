New Online Courses for Flammable Liquids Safety Now Available from Mastery Training Services

Mastery Training Services is thrilled to announce the launch of two new online training courses focused on the safe handling of flammable liquids.

NOVI, Mich., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mastery Training Services is thrilled to announce the launch of two new online training courses focused on the safe handling of flammable liquids.

The course, "Bonding and Grounding of Flammable Liquids," provides in-depth training on managing static electricity, flashpoints, and proper bonding and grounding techniques, essential for safety officers, lab personnel, and industrial workers.

Additionally, a concise version of the course, "Bonding and Grounding of Flammable Liquids – Concise Version," is available, offering a streamlined overview of these critical safety practices, perfect for those needing a quick refresher.

Available in both English and Spanish, the full-length course is accessible for $24.95 per learner on mastery.com, and the concise version is available for $21.95 per learner. For other courses related to hazardous materials, click here. Employers seeking to incorporate these courses into their training library or to train a larger group can request tailored employer pricing at [email protected].

Build a robust training program with Mastery Training Services' extensive online course library. Covering a wide array of topics from safety to business and leadership skills, all courses are SCORM-compliant and compatible with any Learning Management System.

Mastery Training Services' course library is crafted to serve the diverse training needs of organizations across various industries. If you're ready to empower your workforce with world-class training, click here.

About Mastery Training Services

Mastery Training Services is a leader in the corporate online training marketplace. We help organizations grow and become more successful with our comprehensive workplace training systems and services. In this way, Mastery fulfills its mission of helping build more successful, effective and amazing organizations.

