New Online Master of Science in Exercise Science and Integrated Wellness Offers Accessible Graduate-Level Learning Begins Fall 2024

Whether you're in the health and wellness field or looking to transition into this space, the Bastyr University Master of Science in Exercise Science and Integrated Wellness program is designed to meet your educational needs. Post this

"The Bastyr University Master of Science in Exercise Science and Integrated Wellness is designed for working professionals," says Bastyr University Vice President of Operations and Strategy Dr. Kathy Fritch. "Whether you're in the health and wellness field or looking to transition into this space, our program is designed to meet your educational needs. Three flexible enrollment windows each year allow students to begin the program when it is best suited for them. The online, asynchronous environment allows students to complete the course work on their own schedule."

The MS Ex Sci program is composed of 10 courses, and students can complete the degree in 18-months. A bachelor's degree from an accredited university is required to begin the program. The MS Ex Sci program uses a holistic approach to human health. Students learn about:

Concepts and structures of anatomy, physiology, human movement science, exercise metabolism, nutrition, and supplementation.

Selection and interpretation of results from fitness assessments, and design of client-specific, evidence-informed exercise and wellness programs for general and special populations.

Application of exercise psychology and behavioral coaching techniques to promote whole body wellness, disease prevention, and longevity, using a holistic framework designed to empower clients toward health.

The MS Ex Sci curriculum also prepares students to earn nationally recognized professional certifications from the National Academy of Sports Medicine, American College of Sports Medicine, National Strength and Conditioning Association, and American Council on Exercise.

Upon degree completion, graduates can advance their careers in exercise and movement. Graduates can expect to elevate their careers as fitness trainers and wellness coaches, lead teams of exercise professionals, teach exercise and fitness at the community college level, and work for organizations dedicated to exercise and movement for specific populations.

Bastyr University is an accredited, nonprofit, private university offering doctoral, graduate, and undergraduate degrees, with a multidisciplinary curriculum in science-based natural health and medicine. Recognized globally for its rigorous curriculum and strong research, Bastyr University offers students options for learning with a growing array of online programs, and in person learning at campuses in Kenmore, Washington and San Diego, California.

Media Contact

Nicole Francois, Bastyr University, 2067994414, [email protected], bastyr.edu

SOURCE Bastyr University