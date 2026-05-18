New Online Tool Shows Roof Replacement Cost With Just an Address

No contact information or roof measurements required. Enter any U.S. address to see estimated roof replacement costs and compare material options like shingles vs metal, along with budgeting options like cash vs financing.
MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eRoof has launched a new online Roof Quote Tool that allows homeowners and property owners to estimate the cost of replacing their roof using only their address.
The cost of roof replacement is a frequently asked question, yet many online roofing calculators are either too advanced and require users to know their own roof measurements or force users to submit contact information before showing prices.
The Roof Quote Tool was designed to give property owners a faster and more transparent way to understand potential roofing costs without having to measure their roof, schedule an inspection, or submit contact information.
The tool allows users to simply enter their address, view their roof, swipe between different roofing materials, and instantly see estimated pricing for both cash and financing.
Material options shown with each address include:
- Asphalt Shingles
- Metal Roofing
- Flat Roofing Systems
- Cedar Shake
- Tile
- Slate
The Roof Quote Tool uses aerial imagery and automated measurement technology to estimate roof size and pitch, allowing property owners to view approximate roof replacement costs without performing their own measurements or having a contractor visit their property. The tool can be used to estimate roof replacement costs for properties across the United States.
About eRoof
eRoof is a Minneapolis-based GAF Master Elite President's Club roofing contractor that uses modern technology to simplify the roofing process and is expanding residential and commercial roofing services nationwide.
Media Contact
Michael Pecoraro, eRoof, 1 6124400806, [email protected], eRoofquote.com
SOURCE eRoof
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