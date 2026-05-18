New Online Tool Shows Roof Replacement Cost With Just an Address

No contact information or roof measurements required. Enter any U.S. address to see estimated roof replacement costs and compare material options like shingles vs metal, along with budgeting options like cash vs financing.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eRoof has launched a new online Roof Quote Tool that allows homeowners and property owners to estimate the cost of replacing their roof using only their address.

The cost of roof replacement is a frequently asked question, yet many online roofing calculators are either too advanced and require users to know their own roof measurements or force users to submit contact information before showing prices.