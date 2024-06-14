New Online Tools for Tennessee River Valley Mapguide Designed to Inspire Cultural Preservation

We are always seeking stories that personalize experiences and inspire people to learn more about the places that they are visiting. Post this

Another new online feature is the app for mapping of national scenic byways and paddling blueways. "We receive many requests for trip suggestions and ideas for family friendly experiences," says Graham. "There is a lot of interest in getting away from overly commercialized parks and attractions."

To help with these visitor requests, the TRV Stewardship Council has asked outdoor adventurists to hike, camp, paddle, and bike in lesser known and lesser trafficked places, and then publish blogs of their experiences to inspire other visitors. Some of these lands have been conserved for their important physical properties, but their important intrinsic values have been overlooked. Those overlooked intrinsic values lend to more authentic experiences of visitor discovery.

Originally launched in 2011, the Mapguide has served to educate millions of visitors and locals about the cultural assets located across the communities of the Valley. The guide has also served as a conduit for connecting visitors with small mom and pop businesses, conservation minded groups seeking volunteers, local events, and downtowns that have an authenticity that is highly valued by heritage tourists. Pictures tell a thousand words, but authentic experiences make lasting impressions.

The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council, a 501 c3 nonprofit, serves as the steering committee and editorial board for the Geotourism MapGuide website. It is comprised of volunteers from a seven state region. The Council's efforts are made possible through the generous support of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

