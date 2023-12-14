New Options Medical Weight Loss Clinic Grand Opening in Carmel, IN

Options Medical Weight Loss is excited to open a second clinic in the Indianapolis metro area. Options is the nation's premier medical weight loss clinic offering non-surgical medical weight loss solutions that are safe, effective and affordable. Our prescription and non-prescription treatment plans are designed by board-certified obesity medicine doctors to provide long-term weight loss solutions through comprehensive support and wellness initiatives

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Options Medical Weight Loss™, the nation's premier medical weight loss clinic and provider of medical weight loss solutions, is proud to announce its second Metro Indianapolis clinic at 2456 E 146th St., Carmel, IN 46033. The opening of this clinic, along with twenty-one established locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Ohio, Illinois, and Indiana represents the company's commitment to reducing the national year-over-year growth of obesity rates through positive life-changing medical weight loss experiences.

The new, state-of-the-art Options Medical Weight Loss Clinic in Carmel offers a comprehensive range of services to empower and support patients in achieving their weight loss goals including prescription GLP-1 medications, semaglutide and tirzepatide, one-on-one weight loss coaching, lipotropic fat burning injections, the Options Diet System, and more, all conveniently accessible to residents in Northern Indianapolis. The Carmel clinic is open and already helping patients start their life-changing weight loss journey.

At Options, the care team of licensed medical providers and health coaches work together to create customized weight loss plans tailored to patients' individual needs, aspirations, and lifestyles. Not only does this approach help patients achieve weight loss success, but it also provides invaluable education, guidance, and support needed to manage a healthy weight for years to come. The comprehensive care team in Carmel is honored to bring a new standard of compassionate medical weight loss care to Indianapolis residents looking to lose weight and improve their overall health.

The clinic cordially invites the communities of Carmel, Westfield, Noblesville, Crow's Nest, Meridian Hills, and surrounding communities to join in celebrating the clinic's grand opening January 4, 2024 from 4-6pm. The grand opening will have refreshments and special giveaways to celebrate.

Options' comprehensive approach to weight loss is what makes it different. "At Options, we're approaching weight loss and wellness from all angles. We are equipping you with the knowledge to make empowered decisions and take ownership of the path to freedom that you carve out. You will never walk out of our clinic with a meal or medications and be left to figure it out on your own. We position each patient with a team of specialists that rally around you and support you all along the way," said Dr. Katrina Mattingly, Chief Medical Officer of Options Medical Weight Loss.

Patients can start their journey by signing up for a free consultation on our website, or by calling 888-405-LOSE (5673).

About Options Medical Weight Loss: Options Medical Weight Loss was founded in 2014 in Chicago, Illinois, and has since opened locations throughout Illinois, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, and now Indiana, with continued plans to expand to more states. Options Medical Weight Loss has helped more than 50,000 patients achieve their weight loss goals.

