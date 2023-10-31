New Options Medical Weight Loss Clinics Opening in Winter 2023

"We pride ourselves on looking beyond the number on the scale. In 6 months, our average patient is losing 30lbs of fat, including 21% of their dangerous visceral fat and 17% of their total body weight. At Options Medical Weight Loss we support and encourage our patients to a deeper level of health." Post this

Personalized meal plans

Prescription weight loss medications

Lipotropic fat burning injections

Metabolic analysis

Health coaching.

"After recently analyzing data of our patients over the past 10 years, we've found the average Options patient is significantly changing their body composition over a 6 month period. Increasing a patient's muscle to fat ratio is a notable benefit to long-term health," said Dr. Katrina Mattingly, Chief Medical Officer of Options Medical Weight Loss. "We pride ourselves on looking beyond the number on the scale. In 6 months, our average patient is losing 30lbs of fat, including 21% of their dangerous visceral fat and 17% of their total body weight. At Options Medical Weight Loss we support and encourage our patients to a deeper level of health."

The opening of Options Medical Weight Loss in these communities represents an exciting milestone for the company as it expands to 23 clinics. With its proven track record and commitment to delivering outstanding results, Options Medical Weight Loss is poised to continue changing lives through offering successful weight loss experiences.

Patients can start their journey by signing up for a free consultation and metabolic scan on our website or by calling 888-405-LOSE (5673).

About Options Medical Weight Loss:

Options Medical Weight Loss was founded in 2014 in Chicago, Illinois and has since opened locations throughout Illinois, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, Indiana and now Michigan, with continued plans to expand to more states. Options Medical Weight Loss has helped more than 50,000 patients achieve their weight loss goals.

