New Options Medical Weight Loss Clinics Opening in Winter 2023

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Options Medical Weight Loss, a leading provider of personalized and effective weight loss solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its newest clinics in Arlington Heights, IL, Carmel, IN, Grove City, OH, and Rochester Hills, MI. The teams at these state-of-the-art facilities will offer customized medical weight loss programs that are designed by board-certified obesity medicine doctors to provide long-term weight loss solutions through comprehensive support and wellness initiatives.
Options Medical Weight Loss has built a reputation for its innovative approach to non-surgical weight loss. Options combines medical expertise, comprehensive health coaching, and cutting-edge weight loss programs to help individuals achieve their weight loss goals. Each program is tailored to the individual, ensuring a personalized approach that maximizes results.
The new clinics will provide residents with a wide range of personalized weight loss options:
- Personalized meal plans
- Prescription weight loss medications
- Lipotropic fat burning injections
- Metabolic analysis
- Health coaching.
"After recently analyzing data of our patients over the past 10 years, we've found the average Options patient is significantly changing their body composition over a 6 month period. Increasing a patient's muscle to fat ratio is a notable benefit to long-term health," said Dr. Katrina Mattingly, Chief Medical Officer of Options Medical Weight Loss. "We pride ourselves on looking beyond the number on the scale. In 6 months, our average patient is losing 30lbs of fat, including 21% of their dangerous visceral fat and 17% of their total body weight. At Options Medical Weight Loss we support and encourage our patients to a deeper level of health."
The opening of Options Medical Weight Loss in these communities represents an exciting milestone for the company as it expands to 23 clinics. With its proven track record and commitment to delivering outstanding results, Options Medical Weight Loss is poised to continue changing lives through offering successful weight loss experiences.
Patients can start their journey by signing up for a free consultation and metabolic scan on our website or by calling 888-405-LOSE (5673).
About Options Medical Weight Loss:
Options Medical Weight Loss was founded in 2014 in Chicago, Illinois and has since opened locations throughout Illinois, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, Indiana and now Michigan, with continued plans to expand to more states. Options Medical Weight Loss has helped more than 50,000 patients achieve their weight loss goals.
