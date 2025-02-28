New OREOUS Pillow Uses Unique Technology that Outperforms Both Memory Foam and Down

Our vision is to revolutionize sleep experience for enhancing one's sleep wellness. This will allow us to continue to create innovative products that help you sleep better for years to come. Post this

Coming from a medical background, Founder Mark Reissi, who found himself constantly complaining about neck and back pain, finally decided to do something about it.

"I purchased over 37 pillows and couldn't find one that worked. Too firm, too soft, too hot, too small, too thin, too scratchy... you name it, I tried it, but I was still in immense pain," said Reissi. "I have always loved design, style and technology, so I personally set out to create the best pillow in the world."

The result? Oreous® Pillow 2.0, which now features additional Microloops™, is fully customizable, from plush to very firm, adapting to sleepers of all sizes and positions. Combined with improved internal and external layers, as well as silk particle fabric, the pillow is sure to remain cashmere-smooth and fully supportive and responsive for many years to come.

Science behind it: Oreous's Microloop™ technology responds much faster than ordinary memory foam. This allows every pressure point to be supported and respond quickly when you change positions while sleeping. The design and configuration of Microloops™ allows for increased air flow as compared to other foam pillows, keeping your pillow cool at night so you don't overheat!

360 degree support: Suffering from lack of sleep, stiff neck, back pain, and cramps are the roots of problems like stress, anxiety, and discomfort throughout the day. The Oreous® pillow is the answer to those problems. The responsiveness and adjustable nature allows you to always have just the right amount of support your body needs.

Adjustable comfort: All of Oreous's pillows are filled with a plush amount of Microloops™. Knowing everyone likes their pillow different shapes and sizes, their design allows for the adding or removing of as many Microloops™ from the pillow as desired.

Reissi adds, "Our vision is to revolutionize sleep experience for enhancing one's sleep wellness. This will allow us to continue to create innovative products that help you sleep better for years to come."

Oreous pillows can be shipped internationally and are available for purchase at Oreous.com.

About Oreous

With over 120 combined years of sleep technology experience, the Oreous® pillow is made from the finest and rarest materials, with the most advanced eco-friendly methods engineered together to produce the most advanced pillow ever. Each and every area of production of the Oreous® pillow has been cleared, checked and handpicked to be the best in their field sparing no expense and cutting no corners, manufacturing the highest of quality products. For more information, please visit https://oreous.com/.

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 908-875-8908, [email protected], https://marketingmaven.com/

SOURCE OREOUS