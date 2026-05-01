New Orleans Artist Crystal Obeidzinski Teams Up with El Pavo Real for a Cinco de Mayo Art Showcase Benefiting the Broadmoor Food Pantry.

"This city runs on creative people, neighborhood businesses, and the belief that we take care of each other," Crystal added. "If one night of art and food can help put more meals in front of local families, that's exactly the kind of New Orleans story I want to be part of." Post this

New Orleans gallery owner and award-winning artist Crystal Obeidzinski, the creator behind Art by Crystale and a 2018 Jazz Fest Best of Show winner, will partner with Broadmoor neighborhood restaurant El Pavo Real for a special art showcase on Monday, May 5 at 5:00 p.m., supporting the Broadmoor Food Pantry during GiveNOLA Day.

El Pavo Real, located at 4401 S Broad Ave, has served the Broadmoor community since 2015 and has been recognized in local dining coverage including NOLA.com Best of New Orleans: Food and New Orleans dining guides for Latin American and Mexican cuisine 2025, 2023 and 2019 respectively.

The event will bring together original works by Crystale, El Pavo Real's celebrated neighborhood Mexican cuisine, and a fundraising effort with a goal of $2,000 to help feed local families. 10% of all art sales will be donated to the Broadmoor Food Pantry.

Obeidzinski's work is currently featured at her new gallery location at 1215 Decatur Street, where she continues to build on more than 16 years as a full-time New Orleans artist. A Louisiana native and LSU Fine Arts graduate, she creates mixed-media paintings primarily on reclaimed wood, including salvaged doors and found materials layered with photography, newspaper, magazine clippings, maps, and bold painted imagery.

Her work is deeply rooted in New Orleans — its architecture, music, neighborhoods, celebrations, natural beauty, and constant spirit of renewal.

"New Orleans has always taught me that beauty can come from what other people overlook," said Obeidzinski. "I build my paintings from reclaimed wood and found pieces of the city, so partnering with El Pavo Real for GiveNOLA Day feels incredibly natural. This is about celebrating local art, local food, and the people who make neighborhoods like Broadmoor feel alive."

"This city runs on creative people, neighborhood businesses, and the belief that we take care of each other," Crystal added. "If one night of art and food can help put more meals in front of local families, that's exactly the kind of New Orleans story I want to be part of."

Art by Crystale is the studio and gallery of New Orleans artist Crystal Obeidzinski, [located at 1215 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA]. A Louisiana native and LSU Fine Arts graduate, Obeidzinski has worked as a full-time artist for more than 16 years, creating mixed-media paintings on reclaimed wood and found materials that celebrate the spirit, culture, and architecture of New Orleans. Her work has earned her numerous accolades, including Best of Show at Jazz Fest 2018 and is available for purchase at her gallery on Decatur and online at artbycrystale.com.

El Pavo Real is a neighborhood Latin American restaurant located at 4401 S Broad Ave in New Orleans' Broadmoor neighborhood, serving the community since 2015. Known for its celebrated Latin American and Mexican cuisine, El Pavo Real has been recognized by NOLA.com Best of New Orleans and local dining guides in 2019, 2023, and 2025. The owners are committed to being an active part of the Broadmoor community it calls home. For more information, visit https://www.elpavorealnola.com or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/elpavorealnola/.

Event Details

What: Art by Crystale Art Showcase at El Pavo Real

When: Monday, May 5, 5:00 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: El Pavo Real, 4401 S Broad Ave, New Orleans, LA 70125

Beneficiary: Broadmoor Food Pantry / GiveNOLA Day

Fundraising Goal: $2,000+

Donation: 10% of art sales

For more information about Art by Crystale, visit artbycrystale.com (http://artbycrystale.com/) or follow @artbycrystale on Instagram.

Press Contact:

April Campos

[email protected]

225-678-3596

Media Contact

April Campos, Emerald Digital, 1 2256783596, [email protected], emerald.digital

SOURCE Crystal Obeidzinski